Festi Hf.: Transactions In Relation To A Share Repurchase Programme - Week 38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 38 2026, Festi purchased in total 200,000 own shares for total amount of 60,062,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 38 14.9.2026 11:32:23 50.000 299,0 14.950.000 38 17.9.2026 13:19:24 75.000 299,5 22.462.500 38 18.9.2026 10:35:13 75.000 302,0 22.650.000 200.000 60.062.500

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before these purchases, Festi held 5,968,309 own shares, corresponding to 1.91% of the issued share capital. Festi has now purchased a total of 2,489,445 own shares for 768,442,603 ISK and currently holds 6,168,309 own shares, corresponding to 1.97% of the issued share capital. This is an announcement of Festi's purchase of own shares in accordance with the buyback program announced on 1 July 2026 in an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of up to 3,000,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the issued share capital, provided that the total purchase price under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,000 million.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).