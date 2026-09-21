Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 Analysis Of Deal Trends, Key Transactions, And Active Dealmakers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added tooffering.This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 740+ monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.Monoclonal antibody partnering is driven by a well-established yet continuously evolving class of biologic therapies, with deal structures reflecting both mature development pathways and ongoing innovation in next-generation antibody formats.



Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, antibody type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a competitive and innovation-driven biologics landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.

This includes:



Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within monoclonal antibody partnerships, particularly in areas involving differentiated biologics and evolving therapeutic strategies.

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:



Structure and benchmark biologics transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing and co-development opportunities Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?



740+ monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and antibody type)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for monoclonal antibody dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how monoclonal antibody partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured



AbCellera Biologics

Adagene

Agilent Technologies

Akeso Biopharma

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alloy Therapeutics

Amgen

AnaptysBio

Arcus Biosciences

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

BioNTech

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caris Life Sciences

Celltrion

Compugen

CureVac

Daiichi Sankyo

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Evotec

Genentech

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Halozyme Therapeutics

Immunocore

Innovent Biologics

Janssen Biotech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Moderna

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Samsung Biologics

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UCB

Vir Biotechnology

WuXi Biologics Zymeworks

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