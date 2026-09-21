Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 Analysis Of Deal Trends, Key Transactions, And Active Dealmakers
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 740+ monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for monoclonal antibody dealmaking
Monoclonal antibody partnering is driven by a well-established yet continuously evolving class of biologic therapies, with deal structures reflecting both mature development pathways and ongoing innovation in next-generation antibody formats.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how monoclonal antibody deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals Define realistic market parameters Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, antibody type, and partner profile Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a competitive and innovation-driven biologics landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained Development and commercialization responsibilities Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within monoclonal antibody partnerships, particularly in areas involving differentiated biologics and evolving therapeutic strategies.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark biologics transactions Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context Evaluate licensing and co-development opportunities Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 740+ monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and antibody type) Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for monoclonal antibody dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how monoclonal antibody partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- AbCellera Biologics Adagene Agilent Technologies Akeso Biopharma Alexion Pharmaceuticals Alloy Therapeutics Amgen AnaptysBio Arcus Biosciences AstraZeneca BeiGene BioNTech Bluebird Bio Boehringer Ingelheim Bristol-Myers Squibb Caris Life Sciences Celltrion Compugen CureVac Daiichi Sankyo Dragonfly Therapeutics Eisai Eli Lilly Evotec Genentech Genmab Gilead Sciences GSK Halozyme Therapeutics Immunocore Innovent Biologics Janssen Biotech Jazz Pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson Lonza Merck KGaA Moderna Novartis Novo Nordisk Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Samsung Biologics Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Thermo Fisher Scientific UCB Vir Biotechnology WuXi Biologics Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment