Precision Medicine In Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Dealbook 2016-2026 Analysis Of Deal Trends, Key Transactions, And Active Dealmakers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 970+ precision oncology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.Precision medicine in oncology partnering is driven by biomarker-based strategies and targeted therapies, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostics, data, and therapeutic development in a highly competitive environment.



Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by biomarker strategy, therapy type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly competitive and biomarker-driven oncology landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.

This includes:



Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within precision oncology partnerships, particularly where coordination between diagnostics, therapeutics, and clinical development strategies is essential.

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:



Structure and benchmark precision oncology transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate integrated diagnostic-therapeutic partnerships Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?



970+ precision oncology collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, biomarker strategy, and therapy type)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for precision oncology dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how precision oncology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured



2cureX

AbCellera Biologics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Almac Diagnostics

Amgen

Arcus Biosciences

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

BioNTech

BostonGene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

Caris Life Sciences

Champions Oncology

City of Hope

ConcertAI

Daiichi Sankyo

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Delfi Diagnostics

Discovery Life Sciences

Element Biosciences

Exact Sciences

Flatiron Health

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Guardant Health

Illumina

Institut Curie

Invitae

Johns Hopkins University

Merck KGaA

Mission Bio

Moderna

Myriad Genetics

Natera

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PathAI

Personalis

Pfizer

QIAGEN

Roche

Sanofi

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific Twist Bioscience

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