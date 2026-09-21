Precision Medicine In Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Dealbook 2016-2026 Analysis Of Deal Trends, Key Transactions, And Active Dealmakers
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 970+ precision oncology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for precision oncology dealmaking
Precision medicine in oncology partnering is driven by biomarker-based strategies and targeted therapies, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostics, data, and therapeutic development in a highly competitive environment.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how precision oncology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals Define realistic market parameters Clear insight into how deal terms vary by biomarker strategy, therapy type, and partner profile Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly competitive and biomarker-driven oncology landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained Development and commercialization responsibilities Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within precision oncology partnerships, particularly where coordination between diagnostics, therapeutics, and clinical development strategies is essential.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark precision oncology transactions Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context Evaluate integrated diagnostic-therapeutic partnerships Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 970+ precision oncology collaboration and licensing deals Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed Fully searchable deal directory (by company, biomarker strategy, and therapy type) Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for precision oncology dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how precision oncology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 2cureX AbCellera Biologics Adaptive Biotechnologies Agilent Technologies Akoya Biosciences Almac Diagnostics Amgen Arcus Biosciences AstraZeneca BeiGene BioNTech BostonGene Bristol-Myers Squibb Burning Rock Caris Life Sciences Champions Oncology City of Hope ConcertAI Daiichi Sankyo Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Delfi Diagnostics Discovery Life Sciences Element Biosciences Exact Sciences Flatiron Health Foundation Medicine Freenome Genentech Gilead Sciences Guardant Health Illumina Institut Curie Invitae Johns Hopkins University Merck KGaA Mission Bio Moderna Myriad Genetics Natera Novartis Oxford Nanopore Technologies PathAI Personalis Pfizer QIAGEN Roche Sanofi Tempus Thermo Fisher Scientific Twist Bioscience
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