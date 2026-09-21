Drug Discovery Outsourcing Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biological Services
7.2.1. Assay Development
7.2.2. Biological Testing
7.3. Chemical Services
7.3.1. Custom Synthesis
7.3.2. Process R&D
7.4. Data Management Services
7.4.1. Bioinformatics
7.4.2. Data Integration
8. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Discovery Phase
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Lead Optimization
8.2.1. Compound Screening
8.2.2. Structure-Based Drug Design
8.3. Target Identification
8.3.1. Biomarker Discovery
8.3.2. Genomic Sequencing Methods
9. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Workflow
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
9.3. Preclinical Development
9.4. Target Identification & Screening
9.5. Target Validation & Functional Informatics
10. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Drug Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Large Molecules
10.2.1. Biologics
10.2.2. Biosimilar
10.3. Small Molecules
11. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Application Area
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
11.2.1. Heart Failure
11.2.2. Hypertension
11.3. Infectious Diseases
11.3.1. Bacterial Infections
11.3.2. Viral Infections
11.4. Oncology
11.4.1. Hematological Malignancies
11.4.2. Solid Tumors
12. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Contract Research Organizations
12.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12.4. Research Institutes
13. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.
17.2. Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
17.3. BPS Bioscience, Inc.
17.4. Celentyx Ltd.
17.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
17.6. Covance, Inc.
17.7. Crown Bioscience, Inc.
17.8. Curia Global, Inc.
17.9. Dalton Pharma Services
17.10. Eurofins Scientific
17.11. Evotec SE
17.12. Explicyte
17.13. GenScript Biotech Corporation
17.14. HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.
17.15. IQVIA
17.16. Jubilant Biosys Ltd.
17.17. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
17.18. Merck & Co., Inc.
17.19. Oncodesign Services
17.20. Personalis, Inc.
17.21. Pfizer Inc.
17.22. PPD Inc.
17.23. Promega Corporation
17.24. Revvity Discovery Limited
17.25. Sanofi S.A.
17.26. STC Biologics Inc.
17.27. Syngene International Ltd.
17.28. TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited
17.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.30. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment