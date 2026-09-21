China Inorganic Phase Change Material Market Outlook, 2025-2031: Poised For Growth As Energy Storage And Thermal Management Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's inorganic PCM market is driven by green buildings, electronics cooling and cold chains, creating opportunities in salt hydrates, advanced encapsulation and thermal storage.

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inorganic phase change material market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.70% from 2025 to 2031. China is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, thermal management in electronics, and cold-chain logistics for temperature-sensitive goods. Market sizing and forecasts are assessed by value in US$ billions.

The outlook for China's inorganic phase change material market remains positive, with expanding opportunities across architecture, textiles, refrigeration, and logistics.

Key Highlights by Segment



Salt hydrates within the non-carbon-based material category are expected to experience stronger growth through 2031. Architecture is projected to be the fastest-growing application, driven by green building standards and demand for improved thermal efficiency.

Emerging Trends in the Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in China

China's inorganic phase change material market is evolving as sustainability targets, green construction policies, and advances in thermal storage technologies encourage broader adoption. Key trends include:



Energy-efficient construction: Architects and developers are incorporating inorganic phase change materials into building systems to improve insulation, reduce heating and cooling demand, and comply with green building standards.

Material and encapsulation innovation: Improved formulations and encapsulation techniques are enhancing thermal capacity, conductivity, stability, and service life.

Policy support: Energy-conservation regulations, green building programs, and emissions-reduction initiatives are accelerating the use of advanced thermal management materials.

Industrial adoption: Electronics, manufacturing, transportation, and cold-chain operators are using inorganic phase change materials to improve temperature control, safety, and operational efficiency. Expanded research and development: Investment in nano-enhanced materials, composite formulations, and cost-efficient manufacturing is broadening the range of potential applications.

Collectively, these trends are increasing application versatility and positioning inorganic phase change materials as an important part of China's energy-efficiency and carbon-reduction strategies.

Recent Developments



Demand is expanding across construction, electronics, HVAC, industrial systems, and thermal energy storage.

Nano-enhanced and composite inorganic phase change materials are improving latent heat capacity, thermal conductivity, safety, and stability.

Government-backed standards, green building certifications, subsidies, and research programs are supporting commercialization.

Interest in non-toxic, non-flammable, and recyclable materials is strengthening the market's sustainability profile. Collaboration between industry and research institutions is targeting lower production costs, improved durability, and reduced phase separation and supercooling.

These developments are strengthening product performance and market competitiveness, although long-term stability and affordability remain important areas for further improvement.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Building efficiency: Integrating inorganic phase change materials into walls, roofs, insulation, and HVAC systems can reduce energy consumption, operating costs, and building emissions.

Renewable energy integration: Thermal storage solutions can capture excess energy and help balance variable renewable generation, particularly solar energy.

Electronics thermal management: Advanced materials can limit overheating, support higher-performance devices, and extend equipment life.

Electric and hybrid vehicles: Applications in batteries, cabins, and transportation systems can improve temperature control, safety, and energy efficiency. Healthcare and cold-chain logistics: Temperature-regulated packaging and storage can protect pharmaceuticals, medical products, and other sensitive goods.

Companies that prioritize application-specific formulations, scalable production, strategic partnerships, and cost reduction will be well positioned to capture growth across these sectors.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Advances in material science, including higher latent heat capacity, better thermal stability, and improved compatibility with construction and industrial systems.

Government policies supporting energy conservation, green buildings, lower emissions, and sustainable urban development.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure investment, which are increasing demand for energy-efficient construction materials.

National and corporate sustainability commitments that encourage low-carbon thermal management solutions. Manufacturing improvements and economies of scale that could reduce costs and support wider commercialization.

Key market challenges include:



Production and raw material costs that remain high relative to conventional thermal management materials.

Performance issues such as phase separation, supercooling, degradation, and reduced efficiency over repeated thermal cycles.

Limited standardization across testing, safety, certification, and performance evaluation. The need to demonstrate reliable long-term performance and attractive lifecycle economics in commercial applications.

Continued research, regulatory clarity, standardized testing, and stronger cooperation between manufacturers, universities, and end users will be critical to overcoming these barriers.

Country-Wise Outlook

China: China is expected to remain a high-growth market through 2031, supported by green construction, urban development, industrial modernization, electric vehicle adoption, electronics manufacturing, and expanding cold-chain infrastructure. Architecture is forecast to lead application growth, while salt hydrates are expected to be the strongest-performing material category.

China's policy focus on energy efficiency and emissions reduction provides a favorable foundation for market expansion. Suppliers that improve product durability, establish scalable local manufacturing, and align their solutions with domestic building and industrial standards are expected to gain a competitive advantage.

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