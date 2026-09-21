Hamdan Foundation Announces Winners Of Inaugural Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Health Research Grant

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Seven research projects selected from 361 eligible applications across biomedical research, medical education and health policy Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September, 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the winners of the inaugural cycle of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Health Research Grant, with seven research projects selected from 361 eligible applications. The winning projects comprise three in Biomedical Research, two in Medical Education Research and two in Health Policy Research, following the completion of the evaluation process in August 2026.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“What distinguishes the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Health Research Grant is its focus on supporting promising research questions at a stage when scientific funding can make a meaningful difference to their development. The inaugural cycle, which attracted 361 eligible applications, demonstrated a notable level of research interest, while the seven winning projects reflect a breadth of work spanning advanced biomedical research, medical education and health policy - fields that collectively contribute to the development of the healthcare ecosystem.”

His Excellency added:“We view these projects as the beginning of research pathways whose results and impact we look forward to seeing, rather than the conclusion of a competitive process. The true value of the grant will be reflected in the evidence and new knowledge these studies generate, and in their potential to open opportunities for application, development and use across healthcare and academic institutions. Our responsibility therefore extends beyond selecting the projects to supporting a research environment in which serious ideas can grow and achieve an impact beyond the individual project itself.”

In Biomedical Research, a research team led by Professor Mohamed A. Saleh, Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Sharjah, was selected for the study titled“Renal Glucagon Receptor (GCGR) Modulation: Key to Differential Protection by Tirzepatide and Retatrutide in Diabetic Kidney Disease”. The research examines mechanisms that may explain differences in the kidney-protective effects of the two treatments in diabetic kidney disease.

Also selected was a team led by Professor Mohammad A. Qasaimeh, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering at NYU Abu Dhabi. The project, titled“A Tri-Modal AFM–Raman–microRNA Machine Learning Platform for Precision Exosome-Based Prostate Cancer Classification”, seeks to develop a more precise approach to prostate cancer classification by integrating advanced analytical techniques with machine learning.

A third Biomedical Research project was selected from a team led by Dr. Yasmin Sajjad of Fakih IVF Centre, Abu Dhabi. The study, titled“Thymosin-α1 for Recurrent Implantation Failure Following Transfer of a PGT-A-Tested Embryo: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial”, evaluates the effectiveness of thymosin-α1 in cases of recurrent implantation failure through a clinical trial designed to assess the treatment's effect systematically.

In Medical Education Research, a team led by Dr. Fayez Alshamsi, Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University, was selected for the project titled“From Bias to Bridge: An AI-Powered Intervention to Advance Medical Education and Publishing Equity for the UAE and MENA Region”. The project explores the use of artificial intelligence to help reduce bias and promote equity in medical education and scientific publishing.

A team led by Dr. Adnan Agha, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Consultant Endocrinologist at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University, was also selected. The project, titled“Project AMAN: Developing and Validating a Linguistically-Safe AI Clinical Reasoning Tutor for Gulf Medical Education”, aims to develop an AI-powered educational tool that supports medical students in building clinical reasoning skills while taking into account the linguistic characteristics and educational context of the Gulf region.

In Health Policy Research, a team led by Dr. Dian Kusuma, Assistant Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology at Khalifa University, was selected for the study titled“Probability of an Obese Person Attaining Normal Body Weight: Retrospective Cohort Study Using Malaffi Electronic Health Records in Abu Dhabi”. The study uses electronic health record data to estimate the probability of people with obesity attaining a normal body weight, generating evidence that may contribute to a better understanding of weight-management trajectories and related health policy.

The second project in this field is led by Dr. Ashokan Arumugam, Associate Professor in the Department of Physiotherapy, College of Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, and Scientific Committee Chairperson of the Emirates Physiotherapy Society. The project, titled“Evidence-Informed Development of UAE National Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior Guidelines for Population Health and National Policy Implementation”, aims to develop evidence-informed national guidelines to promote physical activity, reduce sedentary behaviour and support population health in the UAE.

The Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Health Research Grant is part of the Foundation's initiatives to strengthen research capacity, stimulate the generation of scientific knowledge in health-related fields and encourage projects that combine scientific value with the potential for practical application across healthcare practice, policy and education.