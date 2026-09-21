403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Talabat Data Reveals How MENA Ordered, Craved And Snacked This Summer
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Burgers, mango and later evening orders defined food and grocery delivery across eight markets between June and August 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting Dubai, UAE – September, 2026 – talabat, is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region today released its Summer 2026 Trends, an infographic tracking food and grocery ordering behavior across eight MENA markets – Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE – between June and August 2026.
-
Burgers dominate: Burgers were the most-ordered cuisine across MENA this summer with millions of orders. With roughly 175,000 burgers a day, this is two burgers ordered every second across the region for three months straight. Stacked one on top of another, they would reach 1,113 kilometres, the height of more than 1,300 Burj Khalifas. Desserts and healthy options rounded out the top four.
Mango rules MENA: Mango was the region's number one summer flavour, taking the top bestseller spot in all eight of talabat's markets and doing so in four different formats: juice in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain, nectar in Kuwait and Qatar, sparkling drink in Jordan and ice cream in Iraq. No other flavour led a single market.
Iced coffee breaks through: Iced coffee was the second most-ordered individual dish in the entire region, outranking every other single item apart from one chicken combo. Coffee in general entered the top 10 cuisines.
MENA orders after dark: Order activity shifted later into the evening, rising sharply between 20:00 and 22:00 and easing across the 16:00 to 18:00 window. Egypt keeps its own rhythm, with a peak ordering hour of 18:00
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment