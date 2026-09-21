Talabat Data Reveals How MENA Ordered, Craved And Snacked This Summer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Burgers, mango and later evening orders defined food and grocery delivery across eight markets between June and August 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Burgers dominate: Burgers were the most-ordered cuisine across MENA this summer with millions of orders. With roughly 175,000 burgers a day, this is two burgers ordered every second across the region for three months straight. Stacked one on top of another, they would reach 1,113 kilometres, the height of more than 1,300 Burj Khalifas. Desserts and healthy options rounded out the top four. Mango rules MENA: Mango was the region's number one summer flavour, taking the top bestseller spot in all eight of talabat's markets and doing so in four different formats: juice in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain, nectar in Kuwait and Qatar, sparkling drink in Jordan and ice cream in Iraq. No other flavour led a single market. Iced coffee breaks through: Iced coffee was the second most-ordered individual dish in the entire region, outranking every other single item apart from one chicken combo. Coffee in general entered the top 10 cuisines. MENA orders after dark: Order activity shifted later into the evening, rising sharply between 20:00 and 22:00 and easing across the 16:00 to 18:00 window. Egypt keeps its own rhythm, with a peak ordering hour of 18:00

Dubai, UAE – September, 2026 – talabat, is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region today released its Summer 2026 Trends, an infographic tracking food and grocery ordering behavior across eight MENA markets – Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE – between June and August 2026.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.