Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Passes Away 10-Day Mourning Declared In Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed away on Monday morning at the age of 76, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai has declared an official 10-day mourning period, beginning on Monday, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned his brother and paid tribute to him in a message shared on social media.

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“May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother. You have settled with a Generous and Great Lord. You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed.

“May God make you dwell in the vast expanses of His Paradise and inspire us and your loved ones with patience and solace. And to God we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late uncle, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan described his uncle as a cherished member of the family, saying he would“remain in our hearts, memories and prayers.”

He prayed for God's mercy and Paradise for Sheikh Ahmed and asked for patience and solace for his family and the people of Dubai and the UAE.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai and the emirate's founder.

Sheikh Ahmed served as the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services, and was President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

After graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, Sheikh Ahmed joined Dubai's Central Military Region and later became its commander-in-chief.

Under his leadership, the Central Military Region developed into one of the UAE's leading military bases.

Sheikh Ahmed had a decades-long association with Al Wasl Sports Club and served as its president for around 60 years.

The club, originally known as Al Zamalek, was founded in Za'abeel in 1960. Sheikh Ahmed helped form its first board of directors in 1962 and served as chairman until 1974.

Over the decades, he remained closely associated with the club and supported the development of sports in the UAE. Under his leadership, Al Wasl grew into one of the country's prominent sporting clubs, competing across football and other sports.

His name remained closely linked to Al Wasl throughout its development, with the club becoming an important part of Dubai's sporting history.

Sheikh Ahmed played a major role in developing horse racing in the UAE. He established Jebel Ali Racecourse to help promote the sport and strengthen the UAE's presence in international horse racing.

He also launched Al Adiyat and the Dubai Horse Racing Centre to support the industry, while working with his team on developing the handicapping system and other racing rules.

Sheikh Ahmed was closely involved in establishing the Dubai International Marine Club and became its first chairman in 1988.

The club went on to become the first in the Middle East and Africa to join the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). He also played a role in the establishment of the Victory Team in 1989.

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