Trump To Meet New York City Mayor Mamdani On Monday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump will meet with New York City's left-leaning Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday, the mayor's office announced Sunday.

The two men will meet at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, his office told AFP.

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"The meeting will focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers," the office said.

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After months of acrimonious exchanges, Trump and Mamdani first met at the White House shortly after the mayoral election in November 2025.

In the Oval Office, the two exchanged smiles and pleasantries, promising to work together.

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