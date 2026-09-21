Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump To Meet New York City Mayor Mamdani On Monday

Trump To Meet New York City Mayor Mamdani On Monday


2026-09-21 04:19:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump will meet with New York City's left-leaning Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday, the mayor's office announced Sunday.

The two men will meet at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, his office told AFP.

Recommended For You Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions persist

"The meeting will focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers," the office said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After months of acrimonious exchanges, Trump and Mamdani first met at the White House shortly after the mayoral election in November 2025.

In the Oval Office, the two exchanged smiles and pleasantries, promising to work together.

ALSO READ
    Trump to use Washington triumphal arch as military complex with snipers, drones Trump returns to White House early from Camp David as Middle East tensions rise

MENAFN21092026000049011007ID1111689869



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search