UAE Schools Tighten Hair Rules: 5 Alternative Haircuts Boys Can Try Instead

As schools across the UAE reinforce rules around student appearance for the new academic year, some boys may have to rethink their usual trip to the barber.

Several schools are restricting extreme or shaved hairstyles, including cuts where parts of the head are shaved with a razor or blade while other sections are left longer.

Such partially shaved styles can fall under 'qaza', while barbers are also seeing families move away from skin-level fades as they look for school-friendly alternatives.

But that does not mean boys are left with only one or two basic options.

Onur, a Turkish master barber at The Barber House in Dubai with more than 15 years of experience, said he has seen a shift towards cuts that keep more hair on the sides while still giving boys a neat and modern look.

“With the transition away from skin-level fades, the most popular requests right now are textured scissor cuts, classic low tapers, soft pompadours and modern crew cuts,” he told Khaleej Times.

“Boys still want a look that feels current and styled, but with a fuller, softer finish on the sides.”

For parents, maintenance is another consideration, particularly when there is little time to spend styling hair before school.

So what can boys ask their barber for instead? Here are five styles Onur suggests.

1. Modern low taper

A low taper keeps the hair around the ears and nape neat without taking the sides down to bare skin. According to Onur, it is also one of the easier options for school mornings, requiring little more than a quick comb.

2. Textured scissor cut

For boys who prefer slightly longer hair, a textured scissor cut keeps natural coverage around the head because the hair is cut entirely with scissors.

Light texture can be added on top, while Onur said the style can be managed with a little water or matte clay when needed.

3. Classic pompadour

For those who want more length on top, a softer version of the classic pompadour keeps the sides neat while leaving enough hair to create volume at the front.

The result is more styled than a crew cut but can still be kept tidy for school without relying on a skin-level fade.

4. Ivy League or classic side part

The Ivy League and classic side part are also becoming more popular, according to the barbers.

Both keep the overall look neat while allowing some length and shape on top. Onur said these more traditional cuts are among the styles families have started looking at as alternatives to the skin fades that many boys previously requested.

5. Short textured crop

A textured crop keeps the hair relatively short while adding texture through the top rather than creating an extreme difference between the top and sides.

The Barber House said it has seen a“big surge” in scissor-only textured crops, particularly as families look for cuts that can work for both school and weekends.

According to Onur, the change has encouraged some boys and parents to look beyond the skin fade altogether.

“Before the policy, most young clients defaulted to skin fades automatically,” he said.“Now, parents and boys are discovering that scissor-tailored cuts offer a much softer, tailored look that transitions well from the classroom to weekend activities.”

For parents, he said the appeal is also practical, with cuts that require less work in the morning while staying within their school's hairstyle rules.

Boys, however, still want some individuality.

“Our barbers focus on adding texture and clean lines on top so the style still feels modern, elevated and personalised rather than like a basic 'buzz cut',” he said.

As hairstyle rules vary between schools, parents should still check their child's individual school requirements before settling on a cut.

But for boys used to asking for a skin fade, there are plenty of alternatives that can keep their hair neat without giving up on style.

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