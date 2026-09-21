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Minister Of Culture Meets French Ambassador

Minister Of Culture Meets French Ambassador


2026-09-21 04:18:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the cultural field.

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The Peninsula

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