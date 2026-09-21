Azerbaijan To Develop Second Residential Complex In Gubadli - Official (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of a second residential complex in Gubadli is scheduled to begin shortly, the executive director of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Novras Jafarov, said, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.

According to him, construction of the first residential complex in the city of Gubadli is currently proceeding at an accelerated pace. The total area of the residential complex is 3.34 hectares.

“The residential complex will consist of 21 buildings and 176 apartments. Most of the apartments will be two- and three-room units. Plans for the complex include the construction of playgrounds, green spaces, and underground and above-ground parking lots.

In addition, two non-residential buildings are planned for the residential complex.

I would like to note that this year we also plan to complete the design work for a second residential complex in the city of Gubadli. Construction of the second residential complex is scheduled to begin in the near future,” Jafarov said.