Europe Mass Spectrometry Market (2026-2031) - Growing Biopharmaceutical R&D Drives Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharma and biotech R&D, stricter food and environmental rules, and personalized medicine are boosting demand for hybrid and high-resolution MS, ICP-MS, AI software and services.

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Mass Spectrometry - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Mass Spectrometry Market to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2031 as Pharmaceutical R&D and Regulatory Testing Accelerate

The Europe mass spectrometry market is projected to grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2025 to USD 2.06 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 2.87 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.85% from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, stringent food and environmental regulations, and growing demand for high-resolution analytical technologies.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Drives Market Growth

Rising research and development expenditure across Europe remains a major driver of mass spectrometry demand. European pharmaceutical companies invested approximately EUR 55 billion in R&D during 2024, supporting continued procurement of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry platforms for impurity profiling, biosimilar comparability studies, and regulated bioanalysis.

The proposed European Biotech Act is also expected to streamline authorizations for cell and gene therapies, encouraging laboratories to invest in Orbitrap and quadrupole time-of-flight systems. These high-resolution platforms provide the accuracy required for advanced applications such as glycoform mapping, proteomics, metabolomics, and biologic drug characterization.

Contract research organizations are expanding their bioanalytical capabilities to meet increasing demand from early-stage clinical trials. Quotient Sciences, for example, has enlarged its United Kingdom facilities with additional triple-quadrupole capacity. Spain's biotechnology sector also continues to invest in advanced laboratory infrastructure. As Phase I and Phase II studies increasingly require rapid bioanalysis and around-the-clock processing, purchasing momentum is expected to remain strong through 2031.

Food Safety and Environmental Regulations Support Instrument Adoption

More stringent European Union regulations for food safety and environmental monitoring are creating additional opportunities for the Europe mass spectrometry market. The European Food Safety Authority tightened maximum residue limits for 126 pesticides in 2024, requiring laboratories to validate multi-residue methods capable of measuring hundreds of compounds during a single analytical run.

The 2024 amendment to the EU Water Framework Directive added 24 PFAS substances to the priority list and introduced demanding monitoring requirements. Environmental agencies are consequently adopting advanced ICP-MS and tandem mass spectrometry systems to achieve lower detection limits and improve analytical reliability.

Germany and the Netherlands have invested in time-of-flight ICP-MS platforms for environmental surveillance near industrial facilities, while food-testing laboratories in Denmark have upgraded from single-quadrupole GC-MS systems to tandem configurations. Compliance-driven purchasing is expected to remain an important source of market growth, particularly for accredited laboratories operating under ISO/IEC 17025 requirements.

High Equipment and Maintenance Costs Remain a Key Restraint

Despite favorable demand, the cost of advanced mass spectrometry systems continues to restrict adoption among smaller laboratories. Triple-quadrupole and Orbitrap instruments can cost between EUR 300,000 and EUR 1.2 million, while annual service agreements may add as much as 12% of the original purchase price.

Some clinical laboratories in Spain and Greece continue to outsource testing rather than invest in new systems, even when this results in longer turnaround times. Reagent-rental and pay-per-sample agreements can lower initial capital requirements, but these models often include long-term consumables commitments. Limited availability of refurbished high-resolution instruments further constrains lower-cost purchasing options.

Software and Services Set to Outpace Instrument Growth

Instruments accounted for 72.55% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting significant investment in Orbitrap, triple-quadrupole, and ICP-MS platforms. However, software and services are forecast to expand at a 9.85% CAGR, outpacing hardware as laboratories prioritize data integration, regulatory documentation, cloud-based workflows, and automated analysis.

High-throughput laboratories generate recurring demand for columns, calibration materials, ion-source components, and maintenance services. Subscription-based chromatography data systems are also shifting competition toward workflow efficiency, system uptime, audit readiness, and analytics capabilities.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into peak selection, method development, data review, and compliance processes. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Chromeleon 7.3.2, for example, combines instrument control, laboratory information management system connectivity, and AI-assisted method setup. Continued software innovation is expected to strengthen recurring revenue and improve market resilience as instrument replacement cycles mature.

Hybrid and High-Resolution Technologies Maintain Strong Demand

Hybrid mass spectrometry platforms generated 48.53% of European market revenue in 2025. Their ability to support both discovery research and targeted analysis makes them valuable across pharmaceutical development, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, and academic research.

Triple-quadrupole LC-MS/MS remains central to pharmaceutical bioanalysis because of its sensitivity and operational reliability. Quadrupole time-of-flight systems are widely used in untargeted metabolomics and compound identification, while newer Orbitrap instruments are opening opportunities in single-cell proteomics through faster acquisition speeds.

ICP-MS adoption is also expected to increase as European authorities strengthen monitoring of PFAS, toxic metals, and other environmental contaminants. Triple-quadrupole configurations can reduce spectral interference in regulated arsenic and selenium testing, while time-of-flight systems enable broader and faster elemental analysis. Together, pharmaceutical innovation, regulatory compliance, digital laboratory workflows, and high-resolution technology adoption are expected to sustain the Europe mass spectrometry market's growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising pharmaceutical & biotech R&D expenditure

4.2.2 Stringent EU regulations for food safety & environmental monitoring

4.2.3 Rapid adoption of hybrid & high-resolution MS technologies

4.2.4 Expansion of clinical diagnostics & personalised medicine

4.2.5 AI-driven spectral interpretation enabling higher lab throughput

4.2.6 Emergence of portable/benchtop MS unlocking decentralised testing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High capital & maintenance costs of advanced instruments

4.3.2 Shortage of skilled mass-spectrometrists

4.3.3 Complex regulatory validation & method-standardisation hurdles

4.3.4 Helium & high-purity gas supply volatility post-Ukraine conflict

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.3 Software & Services

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

5.2.1.1 Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

5.2.1.2 Quadrupole-TOF (Q-TOF)

5.2.1.3 FT-MS / Orbitrap

5.2.2 Single Mass Spectrometry

5.2.2.1 Ion Trap

5.2.2.2 Quadrupole

5.2.2.3 Time-of-Flight (TOF)

5.2.3 Inductively-Coupled Plasma MS (ICP-MS)

5.2.3.1 Single Quadrupole ICP-MS

5.2.3.2 Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS

5.2.3.3 TOF-ICP-MS

5.2.4 Magnetic-Sector MS

5.2.5 Other Specialised Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.3.2 Biotechnology Industry

5.3.3 Clinical Diagnostics

5.3.4 Forensic & Toxicology

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organisations

5.4.4 Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

5.4.5 Other End Users

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Germany

5.5.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3 France

5.5.4 Italy

5.5.5 Spain

5.5.6 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.3.2 Ametek

6.3.3 Analytik Jena AG

6.3.4 Bruker Corporation

6.3.5 Danaher Corporation

6.3.6 Dani Instruments SpA

6.3.7 Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena)

6.3.8 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

6.3.9 HORIBA Ltd.

6.3.10 JEOL Ltd.

6.3.11 Kore Technology Ltd.

6.3.12 LECO Corporation

6.3.13 Microsaic Systems plc

6.3.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.3.15 Rigaku Corporation

6.3.16 Shimadzu Corporation

6.3.17 SPECTRO Ametek

6.3.18 Teledyne FLIR

6.3.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.20 TOFWERK AG

6.3.21 Waters Corporation

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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