Spain Construction Market (2026-2031) - Growth Driven By Infrastructure Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spain's construction opportunities span EU-backed rail and grid upgrades, renewables, retrofits, urban housing, tourism property and logistics, amid labor and material-cost pressures.

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain Construction Market to Reach USD 225.15 Billion by 2031 as Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Investment Accelerates

The Spain construction market is projected to grow from USD 167.70 billion in 2025 to USD 176.14 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 225.15 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.03% from 2026 to 2031. European Union-funded infrastructure modernization, renewable energy development, housing demand and large-scale renovation programs are expected to support sustained market expansion.

EU Funding Strengthens Spain's Infrastructure Pipeline

Spain secured USD 76.5 billion in grants under its national recovery plan, creating a strong pipeline of transportation, energy and public-building projects. Major rail investments include the USD 919.6 million ADIF network renewal program and the USD 3.3 billion Mediterranean Corridor upgrade. The corridor project will convert key single-track sections to double track and electrify strategically important connections.

Additional Connecting Europe Facility funding of USD 265.1 million is supporting 22 multimodal projects across eight Spanish regions. These investments are expected to increase demand for construction materials, engineering services and skilled labor while strengthening Spain's position as a European logistics hub. Metro Madrid extensions, rail improvements and urban mobility programs associated with the 2030 FIFA World Cup are also contributing to contractor backlogs.

Renewable Energy Construction Creates New Growth Opportunities

Spain's target of adding 62 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 is generating significant opportunities across energy infrastructure construction. The USD 770 million Teruel onshore wind project, involving 125 GE Vernova turbines and 760 MW of capacity, demonstrates the scale of investment underway.

Iberdrola's USD 550 million smart-grid expansion, supported in part by EU funding, is projected to sustain approximately 10,000 jobs annually. Energy storage is another important growth area, with projects such as the USD 118.8 million Valdecanas pumped-storage upgrade improving grid resilience and supporting stable engineering, procurement and construction activity.

Residential Construction Maintains the Largest Market Share

Residential construction accounted for 36.80% of the Spain construction market in 2025, supported by unmet housing demand in major cities and continued interest from international buyers. Development pipelines remain active in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, where limited land availability and planning policies are encouraging higher-density projects.

Energy-efficiency regulations are also stimulating demand for heat pumps, high-performance building envelopes, solar-ready roofing and related installation services. Commercial construction is benefiting from Spain's tourism recovery, while industrial and logistics development continues to expand alongside e-commerce growth and near-shoring activity.

Infrastructure is forecast to be the fastest-growing construction sector, advancing at a 6.78% CAGR through 2031. Recovery-plan funding is accelerating transport, utility and energy upgrades, shifting a growing share of contractor activity toward heavy civil engineering and complex infrastructure projects.

Renovation Activity Gains Momentum

New construction represented 67.05% of the Spain construction market in 2025, driven by major rail, highway, utility and renewable energy developments. Renovation is expected to grow at a 5.55% CAGR, supported by USD 3.8 billion in EU subsidies targeting 510,000 residential retrofit actions by 2026.

Available grants can cover up to 80% of eligible renovation costs and generally require energy-use reductions of at least 30%. Catalonia has more than 300 subsidized programs, while 597 public buildings across 499 municipalities have secured separate retrofit funding. With approximately two-thirds of Spain's buildings more than 40 years old, demand for facade insulation, accessibility improvements, efficient heating systems and energy-saving upgrades is expected to continue beyond the current subsidy period.

Labor Shortages and Material Costs Remain Key Challenges

Workforce constraints could limit the pace of Spain construction market growth. Only 9.2% of the country's construction workers are younger than 29, compared with 25.2% in 2008. Vocational training enrollment has also declined by 45.6% over 15 years, creating shortages as infrastructure, renewable energy and digital construction projects require increasingly specialized skills.

Industry organizations are advocating expanded dual-training programs through the Fundacion Laboral de la Construccion, while international recruitment is providing limited additional capacity. Tight labor conditions in Madrid and Catalonia are increasing wages and placing pressure on fixed-price contracts. Volatile cement and steel prices remain another concern, although favorable mortgage conditions, tourism-led commercial real estate activity and sustained public investment continue to reinforce the market's long-term outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview (Macro-economy & Construction Activity)

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Recovery of housing demand supported by favourable mortgage rates

4.2.2 EU-funded infrastructure modernisation (NextGenerationEU)

4.2.3 Renewable-energy build-out (wind/solar & grid)

4.2.4 Tourism-led commercial real-estate rebound

4.2.5 Modular/industrialised construction adoption in public tenders

4.2.6 Water-scarcity adaptation projects (desalination, reuse)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High labour cost & skilled-worker shortages

4.3.2 Volatile cement & steel prices

4.3.3 Stringent biodiversity impact assessments

4.3.4 Rising climate-risk insurance premiums

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of the Spain with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Andalusia

5.5.2 Catalonia

5.5.3 Madrid

5.5.4 Valencia

5.5.5 Rest of Spain

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration & Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.

6.3.2 Dragados S.A.

6.3.3 Acciona Construccion S.A.

6.3.4 Ferrovial Construccion S.A.

6.3.5 FCC Construccion S.A.

6.3.6 Sacyr Construccion S.A.

6.3.7 Elecnor S.A.

6.3.8 Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios S.A.

6.3.9 TSK Electronica y Electricidad S.A.

6.3.10 Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF)

6.3.11 ADIF Alta Velocidad

6.3.12 Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) S.A.

6.3.13 Grupo SANJOSE S.A.

6.3.14 Aldesa Construcciones S.A.

6.3.15 Vias y Construcciones S.A.

6.3.16 COMSA Corporacion

6.3.17 Copasa

6.3.18 Grupo Ortiz

6.3.19 Sorigue

6.3.20 Rover Grupo

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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