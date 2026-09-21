United Kingdom Green IT Software Market (2026-2031) - Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mandatory ESG disclosure is driving demand for cloud-based, audit-ready sustainability platforms, with AI, Scope 3 integration and managed services offering key opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Green IT Software Market to Reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2031

The United Kingdom green IT software market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.53 billion in 2026 to USD 3.19 billion by 2031. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.83% between 2026 and 2031, supported by mandatory sustainability disclosures, growing demand for audit-ready emissions data, cloud adoption and the automation of carbon accounting processes.

Mandatory ESG and Carbon Disclosures Drive Market Growth

Mandatory environmental, social and governance reporting is a major structural growth driver for the United Kingdom green IT software market. The Department for Business and Trade published UK SRS S1 and UK SRS S2 on February 25, 2026, bringing domestic sustainability reporting closer to the International Sustainability Standards Board baseline. This development has increased demand for controlled, consistent and audit-ready sustainability information.

The Financial Conduct Authority's consultation paper CP26/5, issued in January 2026, proposed mandatory UK SRS S2 climate disclosures for listed issuers for accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027. The proposed timetable is encouraging enterprises to accelerate software evaluations, implementation plans and reporting system upgrades.

Existing Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting processes are also creating a foundation for adoption. Companies with established greenhouse gas reporting workflows can migrate their data and controls into more advanced green IT software platforms. In addition, the FCA's anti-greenwashing rule, applicable to all FCA-authorized firms since May 2024, has increased the need for defensible evidence trails and accurate sustainability claims. Procurement decisions are consequently becoming more closely connected to legal review, board oversight, risk management and formal reporting schedules.

Enterprises Prioritize Audit-Ready Emissions Data

Demand is shifting toward sustainability data that can withstand scrutiny from regulators, auditors, investors and internal finance teams. Organizations increasingly require platforms capable of managing source data, emissions calculations, governance records, supplier information and reporting approvals within a controlled environment.

The transition from Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures reporting toward the broader UK Sustainability Reporting Standards framework is expanding the volume and complexity of required information. This trend favors green IT software vendors that provide governed workflows, review controls and traceable evidence. Buyers are moving beyond stand-alone emissions measurement tools toward integrated platforms combining carbon accounting, sustainability data management, governance and regulatory reporting.

Fragmented Data Systems Remain a Key Challenge

Fragmented enterprise data continues to restrain market adoption. Sustainability information is often distributed across finance platforms, procurement applications, utility records, operational systems and supplier spreadsheets. These disconnected architectures can increase implementation costs, delay reporting and make it difficult to establish a reliable sustainability data foundation.

Scope 3 emissions reporting creates additional complexity because suppliers frequently use different data formats and have varying levels of reporting maturity. These challenges are strengthening demand for vendors that combine green IT software with implementation, advisory and managed reporting services. Providers capable of integrating multiple systems and consolidating reporting workflows are expected to gain an advantage as enterprises modernize their sustainability technology environments.

Additional market influences include the migration of sustainability workflows to the cloud, artificial intelligence-enabled carbon accounting automation and the cost of integrating green IT platforms with legacy enterprise resource planning and ESG systems.

Software Leads as Services Record Faster Growth

Software accounted for 61.94% of the United Kingdom green IT software market in 2025, making it the leading offering category. Enterprises initially prioritized carbon accounting, ESG reporting and sustainability data management platforms to replace spreadsheet-based processes and support formal disclosure requirements. Software demand also benefited from the need to centralize emissions data, introduce workflow controls and improve reporting consistency.

Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% through 2031, outpacing the software segment. Growth reflects a shortage of internal expertise required to configure and operate sustainability platforms to audit-ready standards. Demand is expanding beyond initial implementation projects to include recurring managed reporting, carbon advisory, system optimization and audit support.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to contribute to services growth because many require reliable sustainability reporting capabilities without maintaining large internal ESG teams. Regulatory updates and Scope 3 data requirements are also likely to sustain demand for ongoing professional support after software deployment.

Cloud-Based Green IT Software Dominates Deployment

Cloud-based deployment represented 68.41% of the market in 2025 and remained the leading deployment model. Organizations are adopting cloud platforms to support multi-site reporting, application programming interface connections, supplier collaboration and access across finance, procurement, sustainability and operations teams.

Cloud deployment is also projected to be the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 18.67% through 2031. Its continued expansion reflects the need for scalable infrastructure, centralized governance and frequent regulatory updates. Hybrid systems will remain important for organizations transitioning from legacy environments, while selected financial services and public-sector entities may continue using on-premises software to address specific security, control or data residency requirements.

As regulatory expectations increase and sustainability reporting becomes more closely integrated with financial governance, the United Kingdom green IT software market is positioned for sustained expansion. Vendors that deliver secure cloud platforms, audit-ready data controls, flexible integration and ongoing advisory services are expected to benefit most from the market's growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mandatory ESG and Carbon Disclosure Compliance

4.2.2 Rising Enterprise Demand for Audit-Ready Emissions Data

4.2.3 Cloud Migration of Sustainability Workflows

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Automation of Carbon Accounting Workloads

4.2.5 Procurement Preference for Measurable Decarbonization Tools

4.2.6 Tighter Scope 3 Visibility Requirements Across Supply Chains

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Enterprise Data Architectures

4.3.2 High Integration Effort With Legacy ERP and ESG Systems

4.3.3 Limited In-House Sustainability Analytics Skills in Mid-Market Firms

4.3.4 Budget Scrutiny for Non-Core Software Spending

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Solution Type

5.3.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.3.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.3.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.3.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.3.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.5 By End User Industry

5.5.1 IT and Telecommunications

5.5.2 Manufacturing

5.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5.4 Government and Public Sector

5.5.5 Energy and Utilities

5.5.6 Healthcare

5.5.7 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.9 Other End User Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.2 SAP SE

6.4.3 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.4 IBM Corporation

6.4.5 Oracle Corporation

6.4.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.7 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.8 Workiva Inc.

6.4.9 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.10 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.11 Watershed Technology, Inc.

6.4.12 Persefoni AI, Inc.

6.4.13 Normative AB

6.4.14 Plan A Earth GmbH

6.4.15 Emitwise Limited

6.4.16 Greenly SAS

6.4.17 Intelex Technologies ULC

6.4.18 One Trust, LLC

6.4.19 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.20 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)

6.4.21 Dakota Software Corporation

6.4.22 Diligent Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 AI-Driven Carbon Data Quality and Assurance Automation

7.3 Embedded Sustainability Workflows for Mid-Market ERP Users

7.4 Sector-Specific Platforms for Financial Services and Public Sector Compliance

7.5 Supplier Engagement Tools for Scope 3 Data Collection

7.6 Real-Time Energy and IT Asset Optimization For Data-Intensive Enterprises

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