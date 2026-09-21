ABB's New Direct Current Portfolio Aims To Rewire AI Data Center Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ABB introduces Infinitus, the industry's first source-to-rack direct current portfolio for AI data centers designed for architecture flexibility

Breakthrough Infinitus solid-state transformers help maximize energy efficiency and reduce physical footprint, alongside DC power distribution and protection technologies to enhance overall system performance Infinitus direct current portfolio expected to drive similar benefits across other industries including industrial buildings, manufacturing, renewables and marine operations

ABB today announced the launch of Infinitus, a portfolio of direct current (DC) solutions designed to manage the increasing power demands of AI data centers. The portfolio will accelerate the adoption of DC architectures in data centers, improving energy efficiency and reducing power infrastructure footprint, while increasing available computing capacity. ABB expects other energy-intensive industries to make the same transition.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global data center electricity demand to more than double by 2030, and ABB estimates that approximately 25-40% of new capacity installed in 2030 could be using DC distribution. Next-generation AI chips are expected to draw 1 MW per rack and beyond, an increase from today's almost 200 kW, requiring a shift to DC architecture that can support performance while driving energy efficiency. With 800 VDC distribution, the footprint is more compact while eliminating redundant conversion steps and cutting heat losses of conventional alternating current (AC) systems. A recent BCG / ABB report calculated that DC distribution delivers energy efficiency gains of more than 5% and increases available space for compute racks. For a 500 MW data center, a 5% efficiency gain can mean 25 MW more power for revenue-generating IT loads and more than US $300 million in potential additional revenue per year. With 5% efficiency gains for a 500 MW data center campus, the energy savings over one year would be equivalent to powering Washington D.C. for almost a full week.

Giampiero Frisio, President of ABB's Electrification business area, said: "ABB has pioneered DC technology for more than 25 years across several segments. We are working closely with chipmakers, hyperscale customers, supply partners and industry bodies to set the standards and the pace for the rollout of high-efficiency DC architectures. Infinitus is the first portfolio providing the building blocks for any data center architecture – either DC native or hybrid AC / DC – to power next-generation AI chips efficiently. This technology will bring similar energy efficiency gains to other energy-intensive industries such as large-scale manufacturing, renewables and marine operations."

Infinitus is the industry's first integrated source-to-rack DC portfolio. At its core is ABB's breakthrough Infinitus solid-state transformer technology, enabling sites to operate with a smaller footprint and greater energy efficiency. As the only major electrification supplier with both the world's first fully IEC-certified solid-state circuit breaker and an industry-first static medium-voltage UPS in production, ABB delivers a breadth of technology unmatched in the market.

ABB's Infinitus DC portfolio includes five key building blocks:



Medium Voltage Powertrains deliver stable, resilient power from the grid or on-site generation;

DC Sources and Power Quality convert AC to DC, removing conversion from white space;

DC Power Distribution delivers power safely and reliably, enabling higher power density in a smaller footprint;

DC Power Protection provides protection for operators, AI servers and hardware from DC overcurrents; Cooling Optimization reduces energy consumption across grey and white space with DC connected variable speed drives and motors.

ABB works with customers to design solutions tailored to their specific power demands, facility layout and energy mix. This partnership approach ensures each deployment is optimized for maximum efficiency and reliability. The Infinitus portfolio complements traditional AC systems with DC flexibility that supports customers across all power architectures while also enabling unprecedented efficiency, reliability and scalability for AI-era data centers.

For next-generation data centers, this integrated architecture enables the high-density, high-efficiency power delivery that future AI chips demand. With a number of main components produced in the next 12 months, the first DC-native facilities using the complete Infinitus portfolio are expected to be installed and operational within two to three years.

The portfolio launch extends support for ABB's continued collaboration with NVIDIA, first announced in October 2025, to develop 800 VDC power architectures for gigawatt-scale AI facilities. ABB brings more than 25 years of DC experience and over 700 patents spanning renewables, power generation, energy storage, motors and drives.

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable - what we call 'Engineered to Outrun'. With over 140 years of history and approximately 110,000 employees worldwide, ABB is advancing electrification solutions across power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. ABB shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

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ABB introduces Infinitus

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