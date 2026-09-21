Philippines ICT Market (2026-2031) - Growth Driven By Accelerating Digital Transformation And Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philippine 5G, cloud and data-center expansion is fueling managed services, cybersecurity, e-government, digital payments and edge applications despite talent and energy constraints.

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Philippines ICT Market to Reach USD 50.53 Billion by 2031 as 5G, Cloud and Digital Government Investments Accelerate

The Philippines ICT market was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 30.16 billion in 2026 to USD 50.53 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 10.88% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rapid 5G deployment, public-sector digitalization, cloud adoption and sustained investment in data center infrastructure.

Rapid 5G Rollout Advances ICT Infrastructure Modernization

Network modernization is strengthening the Philippines ICT market as major telecommunications providers expand 5G coverage across the country. Globe Telecom and PLDT collectively added more than 100 5G sites in Geo-Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas in 2025, improving access to high-speed connectivity in underserved communities.

Expanded mid-band spectrum and the Apricot subsea cable have increased international network capacity by 33%, enhancing the Philippines' potential to serve as a redundancy hub for hyperscale data traffic. Private 5G networks are also gaining traction in logistics, mining and precision agriculture, particularly in locations where conventional fiber deployment is impractical.

At the same time, edge computing nodes colocated within new data centers are enabling latency of less than 10 milliseconds for smart manufacturing and real-time analytics. Telecommunications operators are also testing open radio access network technologies to reduce infrastructure costs, improve vendor diversity and strengthen long-term capital efficiency. These developments are increasing network resilience and making the Philippines more attractive to global cloud and digital service providers.

Government Digitalization Expands Public-Sector ICT Demand

The government's e-Gov Masterplan is another major driver of Philippines ICT market growth. The Department of Information and Communications Technology has moved approximately 70% of public services online, issued more than 1 million digital signatures and installed 438 very small aperture terminals in remote barangays.

As government agencies migrate databases and applications to sovereign cloud environments, demand is rising for secure cloud infrastructure, software platforms, systems integration and cybersecurity services. Pilot programs using blockchain for land titling and grant disbursement also indicate emerging opportunities for specialized technology providers and systems integrators.

The Digital Bayanihan program, supported by France, Singapore and multilateral partners, is providing digital skills training to local officials. These initiatives are helping extend ICT adoption into rural communities while creating a more dependable public-sector revenue stream for technology vendors.

IT Talent Shortage Remains a Key Market Constraint

Despite strong growth prospects, the shortage of qualified technology professionals could restrict the market's ability to deliver high-value projects. Only one in 10 technical applicants reportedly meets hiring requirements for artificial intelligence, data analytics or cybersecurity roles, contributing to an estimated 200,000 unfilled vacancies.

Although online enrollment through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority has tripled since 2023, access to practical Industry 4.0 equipment remains limited outside leading universities. Enterprise-based apprenticeships represent less than 4% of total training activity, reducing opportunities for candidates to gain applied technical experience.

Industry organizations are advocating for new incentive packages and a USD 500 million skills development fund to limit regional talent migration. However, the measurable impact of these initiatives may not emerge before 2027.

IT Services and Cybersecurity Lead Segment Growth

IT services accounted for 27.42% of the Philippines ICT market in 2025 as businesses redirected capital spending toward managed services for cloud migration, artificial intelligence projects and process automation. The segment is expected to grow faster than hardware spending through 2031 as international hyperscale providers expand partnerships with local systems integrators and telecommunications companies bundle edge computing with 5G services.

IT security is projected to generate the fastest incremental growth, advancing at a CAGR of 11.65%. Rising ransomware activity and increasingly stringent data privacy requirements are encouraging enterprises and government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities.

Hardware growth remains comparatively moderate following limited expansion in the semiconductor assembly industry during 2025. Nevertheless, supply chain diversification away from China and incentives for electric vehicle components are renewing investment in printed circuit and substrate manufacturing facilities, potentially increasing the hardware segment's contribution after 2027.

Communication services spending also remains resilient as fiber, satellite and mobile network deployments address growing bandwidth requirements. Additional market drivers include hyperscale data center investment and the expansion of digital payments, while rising electricity costs continue to present a challenge for data center economics. Together, these trends are establishing a stronger foundation for sustained growth across the Philippines ICT market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid 5G roll out

4.2.2 Accelerated cloud adoption by SMEs

4.2.3 Government's e-Gov Masterplan 2022-2028

4.2.4 Surge in hyperscale data center investments

4.2.5 Digital payments boom via e-wallets

4.2.6 Growing tech startup ecosystem outside Metro Manila

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Last-mile connectivity gaps in rural provinces

4.3.2 Persistent IT talent shortage

4.3.3 Rising electricity costs impacting data centers

4.3.4 Cyber-extortion and ransomware incidents

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 Government and Public Administration

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce, and Logistics

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.8 Oil and Gas

5.3.9 Gaming and Esports

5.3.10 Other Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Accenture plc

6.4.2 Amazon.com Inc.

6.4.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google)

6.4.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.8 Oracle Corporation

6.4.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.4.10 PLDT Inc.

6.4.11 Globe Telecom Inc.

6.4.12 Total Information Management Corporation

6.4.13 Doa Alejandra Inc.

6.4.14 CTO Phils Inc.

6.4.15 P-Tech People and Technology Inc.

6.4.16 Trend Micro Inc.

6.4.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.18 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.19 Lenovo Group Limited

6.4.20 SAP SE

6.5 Vendor Positioning Analysis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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