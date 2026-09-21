Google clicks halve when an AI answer appears and never names your business. NevTech builds sites AI assistants read and cite, with an AI receptionist.

- Cody Neville, Chief Executive Officer, NevTech

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NevTech, an AI automation agency in Indianapolis, has launched a web development service built around a problem most small business owners have not been told about: a website can be attractive, current and expensive, and still be unreadable by the systems that now answer customers' questions. Every site built under the service is engineered to be read by search engines and AI assistants, and ships with an AI answering service that picks up the calls the site generates.

A Pew Research Center study published July 22, 2025, which tracked 68,879 Google searches by 900 U.S. adults, found that users clicked a search result in 8% of visits when an AI summary appeared, compared with 15% of visits when no summary appeared. Only 1% of visits produced a click on a source cited inside the summary itself. Traffic that a small business previously earned by ranking is increasingly absorbed before the click.

The second problem is harder to see. Many small business websites are built so the page assembles itself inside a visitor's browser. A person sees a finished website. A program reading that same site sees a nearly blank one. Google eventually works around this. Bing and the AI assistants that name businesses in their answers often do not. In a September 2026 test, NevTech asked four AI assistants the same question about local service providers and got back four different lists of companies - each naming businesses whose pages said the words in the question.

Getting a business named in those answers has become its own field of work, called generative engine optimization, or GEO, and sometimes answer engine optimization, or AEO. Researchers from Princeton University and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi tested it across 10,000 questions in a 2024 paper for the ACM SIGKDD conference, and found the right changes raised how often a source was cited by as much as 40%.

"An owner can spend a year of marketing budget on a website that wins design awards and still be invisible in the three places customers now look," said Cody Neville, chief executive of NevTech. "The page looks beautiful to a person and reads as a blank sheet to a machine. Most technology projects fail in the rollout, not the code, and this is the rollout problem of the decade."

Builds under the service are custom rather than template-based. Each page arrives with its words already in place, so anything reading the site sees the whole page instead of a blank one. The facts an assistant is likely to quote, such as hours, services and service area, are labeled so they can be repeated correctly. Copy is written in the words customers type. Small business website design, lead capture and booking are included, and each site is submitted to Bing and the other indexes AI assistants draw on, not only Google.

The call-handling half addresses what happens when the site works. Google Ads Keyword Planner data for the United States, compiled September 2026, records monthly searches for "AI answering service" rising from 2,400 in September 2025 to 18,100 in August 2026, and searches for "AI receptionist " rising from 4,400 to a peak of 450,000 over the same period. The AI voice agent included answers around the clock, books appointments and writes each call into the system the business already runs on, with configurations for dental practices, medical offices, and HVAC and home services contractors.

"Design used to be the whole job. Now the job is being the answer," Neville said. "When somebody asks an assistant who installs furnaces in Indianapolis, there is one answer, not ten blue links. A business whose site cannot be read is not in the running. And if nobody picks up when the phone finally rings, none of the rest of it mattered."

NevTech also provides workflow automation, custom AI development and Fractional Chief AI Officer services, and operates inside a holding company spanning hospitality, commercial equipment and healthcare technology. The service is available in Indianapolis and throughout Indiana, and remotely nationwide, with a 30-minute assessment at no cost.

About NevTech

NevTech is an AI automation agency in Indianapolis, Indiana, founded by Cody Neville. The company provides web development, AI web design, AI receptionists and AI voice agents, workflow automation and custom AI applications for small and mid-sized businesses, along with Fractional Chief AI Officer services. NevTech applies the same systems inside the operating businesses it owns.

Cody Neville

Nevtech

+1 317-508-9493

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NevTech Launches AI Web Design and AI Answering Service for Indiana Businesses News Provided By Nevtech September 21, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.