Logistics Plus Opens New Office In Portugal

Logistics Portugal Opening

The Porto-based team brings years of logistics expertise and Atlantic gateway access, opening new routing options for the global LP network.

- Yuriy OstapyakERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced the opening of Logistics Plus Portugal, a new office based near Porto that expands the company's presence in Western Europe and strengthens its Atlantic gateway connections.The Portugal team is led by Managing Director Pedro Machado, with Tiago Madalena as Chief Commercial Officer, Sandra Ferreira leading Ocean Operations, and Marta Rodrigues heading Inside Sales - supported by a wider group covering sales, procurement, and international business development. Together, the team brings an average of 18 to 20 years of experience managing a wide range of logistics solutions, giving the office the depth to take on supply chain challenges for the entire Logistics Plus network from day one.Portugal offers far more than a beautiful coastline and world-famous pastéis de nata. With direct Atlantic access, strong ocean and air links, a straight shot into the European Union road network, and natural ties to Africa and the Americas, the country is a genuine logistics gateway - opening new routing options for LP colleagues and customers around the world.“Our team is ready to jump in on any supply chain challenge from day one,” said Pedro Machado, Managing Director of Logistics Plus Portugal.“Between us, we carry decades of hands-on experience across every mode and solution, and we are excited to put Portugal's Atlantic gateway to work for the entire LP network.”“Portugal is a natural next step for our growing European operations,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus.“Its location, infrastructure, and connections to Africa and the Americas make it a strategic gateway, and this experienced team gives us the strength to deliver for customers there and everywhere our network reaches. Welcome to the LP family, Portugal team.”To learn more about Logistics Plus and its global network of offices, visit logisticsplus/locations.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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Logistics Plus Opens New Office in Portugal News Provided By Logistics Plus, Inc. September 21, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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