ARACORE And TEIZA To Explore Institutional Stablecoin Payment And Settlement Model Between Korea And Malaysia

Companies to explore a participation model for financial institutions and fintech companies, with potential PoC and pilot opportunities

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARACORE, the U.S. subsidiary of blockchain and AI company BPMG, announced on September 21 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Malaysian blockchain infrastructure company TEIZA to jointly explore an institutional stablecoin-based payment and settlement model between Korea and Malaysia.

The two companies will explore cross-border payment and settlement models involving financial institutions and fintech companies in both countries by combining ARACORE's Institutional Settlement Network (ISN) with TEIZA's digital infrastructure and institutional network, based in Malaysia with reach across Southeast Asia, South Asia and Central Asia.

ARACORE's ISN is an infrastructure layer designed to connect banks and financial institutions with liquidity providers, on/off-ramp providers, and settlement partners, coordinating the institutional settlement process across participating entities.

As part of the collaboration, ARACORE and TEIZA will also connect their respective networks of financial institutions and payment and settlement partners to identify real-world transaction demand and potential payment and settlement use cases where stablecoins can be applied.

In particular, the companies plan to leverage TEIZA's local network in Malaysia to identify potential financial institution and fintech participants and, based on suitable use cases, evaluate opportunities for proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives and pilot projects.

Following validation of the model, ARACORE and TEIZA plan to explore opportunities to expand their collaboration into other key markets across Southeast Asia.

TEIZA is a blockchain company that builds digital infrastructure for governments, financial institutions and enterprises, allowing organizations to keep their data private and meet local regulatory requirements while connecting to global blockchain networks.

In November 2025, TEIZA launched the Malaysia Digital Consortium (formerly the Malaysia Blockchain Consortium) with 19 founding organizations across finance, fintech and blockchain. The consortium has since grown to more than 30 members, including EthSystems and Gateway, and focuses on blockchain interoperability, technical standards and regulatory collaboration.

Sunhee Ha

BPMG

821023346645

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ARACORE and TEIZA to Explore Institutional Stablecoin Payment and Settlement Model Between Korea and Malaysia News Provided By CLAP September 21, 2026, 08:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry



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