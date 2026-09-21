ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global industries face mounting pressure to decarbonize and optimize chemical processes, one class of advanced materials has moved rapidly from academic laboratories into real industrial deployment: Metal-Organic Frameworks, or MOFs. These highly porous, structurally tunable nanomaterials are proving transformative across CO2 capture, gas separation, hydrogen storage, and energy systems. Yet for many procurement teams, researchers, and industrial application developers, the central challenge remains the same - where do you source MOFs at research grade, application-ready specification, and production scale? The answer increasingly points to Guangdong Advanced Carbon Materials Co., Ltd., operating under the brand KARGEN - recognized as a China leading MOF manufacturer with the R&D depth, mass production capability, and customization flexibility that global B2B buyers demand.Who Is KARGEN? A Company Built on Deep Science and Scalable ProductionKARGEN was founded by a team of returning scholars with academic and industry backgrounds from the United States, Germany, Sweden, and other leading research environments. This international foundation is not incidental - it directly shapes the company's approach to materials development, quality standards, and application engineering.Headquartered in the Xiangzhou Central District of Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, KARGEN operates a 1,800 square meter R&D center alongside a 1,000 square meter engineering research center, supported by a 4,000 square meter production facility capable of ton-scale MOF output. The team currently comprises over 50 professionals, with more than 60% dedicated to R&D functions. Of that group, over 80% hold master's or doctoral degrees, including more than 10 PhDs - a talent concentration unusual even by the standards of advanced materials companies.The company's research output is substantial: over 100 academic papers published, 17 patent applications filed, and 15 patents granted. Critically, KARGEN was the Top company in China to achieve mass production of Metal-Organic Frameworks - a milestone that distinguishes it from the many research-stage MOF suppliers who cannot reliably bridge laboratory synthesis and commercial-scale delivery.Collaboration is also a core part of KARGEN's model. The company maintains active partnerships with more than 70 renowned research institutions, enabling a continuous pipeline of application-driven innovation rather than purely catalog-based product supply.The Core Product Portfolio: 40+ MOF Materials Across Key Structural FamiliesKARGEN has developed more than 40 MOF products spanning the most widely studied and industrially relevant structural families. Products are available in powder, dispersion, and adjustable particle forms, supporting both off-the-shelf procurement and custom synthesis - a flexibility that makes KARGEN effective as both a reliable professional MOF powder supplier for standardized research applications and a custom development partner for proprietary industrial processes.ZIF-8: The Industry WorkhorseAmong KARGEN's most in-demand products is ZIF-8 (Zeolitic Imidazolate Framework-8), synthesized via mechanochemical methods using zinc and 2-methylimidazole. ZIF-8 features a sodalite topology with exceptional thermal and chemical stability, a large specific surface area, adjustable porosity, and abundant active sites. These characteristics make it highly effective across adsorption, gas separation, drug delivery, catalysis, and biosensor applications. For buyers seeking a China top ZIF-8 powder manufacturer that can supply consistently across research and production volumes, KARGEN's mechanochemical synthesis approach offers both purity control and scalability advantages over conventional solvothermal routes.MIL Series: Versatility Across Metal CentersKARGEN's MIL product family covers multiple metal centers - aluminum, iron, and chromium - across several framework topologies, each with distinct performance profiles.MIL-53(Al) is a flexible framework with demonstrated applications in gas sensing, CO2 adsorption, and luminescent materials. Its breathing behavior under guest molecule adsorption makes it particularly useful in separation processes requiring dynamic structural response.MIL-101(Cr) features an exceptionally high BET surface area exceeding 2,000 m2/g, with two types of inner cages (2.9 nm and 3.4 nm) and window apertures of 1.2 nm and 1.6 nm. This makes it a benchmark material for gas adsorption, dye removal, drug loading, and catalytic hydrogen generation. As a leading MIL-101 MOF supplier, KARGEN produces this material with the structural consistency required for industrial screening and scale-up.MIL-100(Fe) offers a rigid zeotype structure with demonstrated stability across a wide range of water vapor pressures, making it well-suited for humid industrial environments - a practical consideration often overlooked in laboratory-only evaluations.HKUST-1: Copper-Based Framework for Gas AdsorptionHKUST-1 (also known as MOF-199) is built from dimeric copper units linked by benzene-1,3,5-tricarboxylate, forming a highly porous structure with well-documented gas adsorption and separation capabilities. It remains one of the most extensively studied MOFs in industrial gas processing research. KARGEN's production of HKUST-1 maintains the structural integrity and open metal site density that gives this framework its characteristic performance, serving buyers who need a reliable professional HKUST-1 MOF powder manufacturer for both evaluation and deployment.MOF-801 and MOF-808: Water Harvesting and CatalysisMOF-801, constructed from Zr6O4(OH)4 clusters and fumarate ligands, has attracted significant attention for its performance in water vapor harvesting - the ability to collect fresh water from ambient humidity - and as an adsorbent in adsorption-based cooling systems. MOF-808, a Zr-based framework with BET surface areas exceeding 2,000 m2/g and exceptional hydrothermal and acid stability, demonstrates strong potential in catalysis and separation. Both materials represent KARGEN's capability at the frontier of emerging MOF applications beyond conventional gas handling.KAUST-7: Selective CO2 Capture Under Real ConditionsKAUST-7 (NbOFFIVE-1-Ni) is engineered for high CO2 adsorption selectivity over H2 and CH4, combined with outstanding water and H2S tolerance - properties that are essential for real-world flue gas and natural gas processing environments where moisture and contaminants cannot be excluded. Its thermal and chemical stability under operating conditions places it among the most practically deployable MOFs for industrial CO2 capture, positioning KARGEN as a China best CO2 capture MOF material supplier for buyers targeting post-combustion carbon management.Key Application Areas: Where KARGEN MOFs Deliver Industrial ImpactCO2 Capture and Carbon ManagementThe microporous architecture and chemically tunable pore environment of MOF materials allow selective CO2 capture from flue gas streams with high efficiency and lower regeneration energy compared to conventional amine-based solvents. KARGEN's portfolio - particularly KAUST-7, MIL-53(Al), and HKUST-1 - covers the range of selectivity, stability, and cycling performance requirements needed for both pilot-scale and commercial carbon capture installations.Gas Separation and StorageMOF pore structures can be precisely engineered to target specific molecular sizes and interaction energies, enabling selective separation of low-carbon hydrocarbons in petrochemical refining, specialty gas purification for semiconductor manufacturing, air separation for nitrogen and oxygen production, and solid-state hydrogen storage. KARGEN's breadth of framework types - from ZIF-8's molecular sieving properties to the hierarchical porosity of MIL-101 - gives application developers the material diversity to match framework properties to separation targets.Air Conditioning Efficiency and DehumidificationOne of the more commercially compelling near-term applications for MOFs involves their integration into air conditioning and dehumidification systems. Applied to AC heat exchangers, MOF materials can reduce latent heat consumption during cooling cycles, with test data indicating the potential for cooling power consumption reductions of more than 50%. For water vapor capture and air-to-water technology in arid regions, MOF-based systems offer lower energy input requirements and broader operating temperature-humidity ranges than competing desiccant or membrane technologies.Lithium-Ion Battery EnhancementCoating MOF materials onto lithium battery separators enhances electrolyte wettability and cycling stability. The microporous structure of MOFs can trap transition metal ions released from cathodes and trace moisture in the electrolyte, protecting the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) layer and reducing degradation reactions - directly extending battery cycle life. For battery manufacturers seeking a China leading MOF material supplier for lithium battery applications, this is an area where KARGEN's combination of material expertise and custom formulation capability is directly relevant.OEM & ODM: Custom MOF Development at ScaleBeyond its standard product catalog, KARGEN operates a dedicated MOF OEM and ODM service division - enabling industrial clients to work collaboratively with KARGEN's R&D team to develop proprietary frameworks tailored to specific application parameters. This includes pore size adjustment, surface functionalization, particle size control, and scale-up process engineering. The company's experience as the first China-based firm to achieve ton-scale MOF production means that custom-developed materials can be transitioned to production volumes without the synthesis failures and yield inconsistencies that typically accompany laboratory-to-factory transfers at less experienced facilities.Why KARGEN Stands Out in a Rapidly Growing MarketThe global MOF market is expanding as industrial end users move from research evaluation to procurement decisions. In this environment, the distinction between a laboratory-scale MOF supplier and a production-capable manufacturer becomes commercially critical. KARGEN's combination of PhD-led R&D, 15 granted patents, collaboration with 70+ research institutions, 40+ standardized product types, ton-scale production infrastructure, and application-specific engineering support represents a capability stack that few competitors at any geography can match - and fewer still have assembled within a single organization in China.For procurement teams, research institutions, and application developers evaluating MOF material partners, KARGEN Advanced Carbon Materials offers a credible, technically rigorous, and scalable supply source. Full product specifications, application guides, and inquiry pathways are available at .

Guang Dong Advanced Carbon Materials Co., Ltd.

Guang Dong Advanced Carbon Materials Co., Ltd.

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China Leading MOF Manufacturer: How KARGEN Advanced Carbon Materials Powers CO2 Capture & Gas Separation? News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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