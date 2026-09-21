Shenli Unveils New TS11 Pneumatic Pick For Narrow-Space Rock And Concrete Demolition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LANGFANG, HEBEI, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENLI, CHINA – September 4, 2026 – Tianjin Shenli Machinery Trading Co., Ltd., a seasoned manufacturer and supplier of industrial pneumatic tools for mining, quarrying and construction sectors, has officially launched its brand‐new TS11 pneumatic pick, expanding its existing portfolio of handheld jackhammer units to serve operators working in confined job site conditions.Field tested across domestic quarry sites and urban demolition projects, the TS11 air pick is engineered to strike a practical balance between power output and portable weight. Driven by compressed air supply, this handheld pneumatic breaker delivers steady impact frequency for breaking hard rock, fragmented stone and aged concrete structures. Built with drop‐forged alloy housing to resist heavy vibration, the unit keeps service downtime low for continuous‐shift operations. Alongside the new TS11 model, Shenli's proven pneumatic pick lineup includes G10, TCD20 and RB777 jackhammer variants, covering light duty trimming, medium demolition and heavy duty mining breaking tasks for global buyers.Many end users in mining and construction markets look for robust handheld jackhammers that do not sacrifice maneuverability. Traditional heavy weight pneumatic breakers bring strong breaking force yet create fatigue for operators during long hour manual work. The TS11 addresses this real world pain point, optimized for tunnel trimming, foundation repair, road renovation and small scale ore excavation. Contractors, mine operators and equipment resellers across Southeast Asia, Middle East and Latin America have shown early interest in the newly released air pick after preliminary sample evaluations.Shenli's engineering team adjusted internal piston assembly and air flow channels on TS11, lowering idle vibration while preserving consistent blow performance. Every unit goes through pressure and impact testing before leaving the factory, to match quality benchmarks expected for export grade pneumatic tools. The company continues to refine its jackhammer series to meet diverse regional operational requirements, from open‐pit mining work to urban infrastructure demolition.“Site operators need reliable pneumatic picks they can trust day in and day out,” commented sales director of Tianjin Shenli Machinery Trading Co., Ltd.“We developed TS11 to fill the gap for compact yet tough handheld breaking equipment. Combined with our existing G10, TCD20 and RB777 models, customers can source matched pneumatic breakers for nearly every breaking scenario.”TS11 pneumatic pick is now available for bulk order inquiries. Prospective global buyers may reach out for technical datasheets, sample pricing and shipment arrangements.

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Shenli Unveils New TS11 Pneumatic Pick for Narrow-Space Rock And Concrete Demolition News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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