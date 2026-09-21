Comarch / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Comarch Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Compliant E-Invoicing Solutions

21.09.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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KRAKÓW, Poland, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Compliant E-Invoicing Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR154882626, September 2026). The report evaluates worldwide technology providers on both their current capabilities and their long‐term strategy for helping enterprises manage compliance across multiple jurisdictions.



"Our mission has always been to empower international businesses with a unified, global platform for e-invoicing. We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape proves we are delivering on that promise – enabling our clients to navigate complex regulations effortlessly across 70+ markets," says Adam Beldzik, E-Invoicing Sector Director at Comarch. Comarch E-Invoicing provides enterprise organizations with a single, centralized global hub built on an in-house platform. With a single integration to their ERP infrastructure, global businesses can automate formatting, validation, and routing across complex legal mandates and trading partner networks. According to IDC MarketScape analysis, Comarch should be considered by "a large, multi-country enterprise, often multi-ERP and high-volume in retail, FMCG, manufacturing, or logistics, that wants compliance and commercial document exchange on a single in-house platform, values direct legal compliance ownership and transparent pricing, and can accept local partner coverage outside Europe." Download the 2026 IDC MarketScape excerpt. About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers. About Comarch Comarch is a European leader in IT solutions for business and a pioneer of new technologies that delivers projects for leading brands from Poland and around the world across key sectors of the economy. It provides solutions for Loyalty, Communications, Finance, Retail, and ERP. As an AI-first company, Comarch focuses on leveraging new technologies to optimize operational processes and on developing AI-driven solutions that deliver real business value to its clients. ...



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