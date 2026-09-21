Two Arrested After Viral Video Of Alleged Molestation Of Minor Female Student Emerges In Bihar's Jamui

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) A case of harassment and molestation involving a young boy and a girl allegedly studying in Class 10 riding a scooter after their coaching class, has surfaced in Jamui district, with a video purportedly showing the terrifying incident circulating widely on social media.

According to an official, the incident took place in the border area between Jamui and Lakhisarai, near the jurisdiction of Jamui Town police station.

The video allegedly shows a group of people stopping the two riders and molesting the young girl.

When the young boy accompanying her reportedly objected, he was also assaulted.

The emergence of the video has triggered concern among local residents, particularly over the safety of girls and women travelling in the area.

Reports indicate that the two individuals seen in the video are Class 10 students at a private school in Jamui town.

They had allegedly gone out on a scooter after attending coaching classes on Saturday evening.

According to the reports, the two were travelling along the Jamui-Lakhisarai road when they were intercepted by a group of people.

One of the individuals present reportedly recorded the incident, and the video was subsequently shared on social media.

The authenticity and precise circumstances of the video have not been independently verified.

Jamui police have taken the matter seriously and initiated an investigation.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being questioned.

Police are also examining the video to identify other people who may have been involved in the terrifying incident.

Cyber DSP Abhishek Kumar said the incident had come to the police's attention and that an investigation was underway.

He said preliminary information indicated that the incident occurred in the border area between Jamui and Lakhisarai.

The officer said the exact circumstances and other details would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

Police are continuing efforts to identify all those involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.