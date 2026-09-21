Liquor Worth Over Rs 45 Lakh Seized In Separate Raids In Three Days Across Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) seized IMFL and beer worth Rs 45.35 lakh in four separate raids across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Surendranagar and Surat over the past three days, with the total value of liquor, vehicles and other material seized during the operations exceeding Rs 77 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The latest seizure was made in Ahmedabad on Sunday, September 20, when the State Monitoring Cell recovered around 105 boxes containing 5,030 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and beer valued at Rs 15,58,800.

The raid was conducted near Hanspura Overbridge on Sardar Patel Ring Road, on the public road leading from Dahegam towards Ahmedabad. Police Sub-Inspector D.A. Tuvar led the operation.

A vehicle and other material were also seized during the operation, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 30,58,800.

A case was registered at Naroda Police Station against 10 accused, including one arrested and nine wanted, under Sections 65(A)(E), 81, 83 and 116(B) of the Prohibition Act and Sections 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jitendra alias Jitu Damor (Meena), a resident of Kherwada taluka in Udaipur district, Rajasthan. The wanted accused include Pravin Damor of Kherwada, Anil Dadu Bharda and Lokesh Patel, along with six others, including the person who allegedly ordered the liquor consignment to Ahmedabad.

In another operation, the State Monitoring Cell seized around 94 boxes containing 4,326 bottles of IMFL and beer worth Rs 13,03,315 from the parking area of Sahyog Hotel near Chotila in Surendranagar district on Saturday, September 19.

The raid was conducted by Police Sub-Inspector D.A. Tuvar on Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway 47. One vehicle was also seized, taking the total value of the seized material to Rs 20,03,315.

A case was registered at Chotila Police Station against four wanted accused under Sections 65(A)(E), 81, 83, 98(2) and 116(B) of the Prohibition Act.

The accused include the driver and owner or custodian of the four-wheeler allegedly carrying the liquor, the person who sent the foreign liquor consignment, and the person who ordered it.

On September 18, the cell seized around 91 boxes containing 3,372 bottles of IMFL and beer worth Rs 10,13,544 near D-Mart Circle on Mehsana Bypass Road. Police Inspector P.P. Brahmbhatt conducted the raid opposite Osiya Mall.

A vehicle, a mobile phone, and other material were also seized, taking the total value to Rs 20,43,544.

A case was registered at Mehsana Taluka Police Station against five accused under Sections 65(A)(E), 81, 83, 98(2) and 116(B) of the Prohibition Act and Sections 111(3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Navrang Bhat was arrested, while Anand Raval of Sathiyala and the owner and FASTag holder of the four-wheeler carrying the liquor were among those listed as wanted.

In Surat city, the cell seized around 55 boxes containing 2,143 bottles of IMFL and beer worth Rs 6,59,783 during raids at Singanpor village and at a room near Krupa Residency in Dargah Mohalla.

Police Sub-Inspector A.G. Enurkar conducted the operation. Two mobile phones, cash and other material were also seized, taking the total value to Rs 6,76,273. Two accused, Rahul Vamanrao Lakdu (Ahire) and Shubham Kashyap, were arrested.

Divyaben alias Dipu Patil, Jitubhai Patil and the persons who allegedly supplied the foreign liquor were named as wanted accused.

The State Monitoring Cell said the raids were conducted following directions from Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik to take legal action against illegal liquor and gambling activities in the state.