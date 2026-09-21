Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center Wins Medals At Egyphila Stamp Exhibition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center of the Ministry of Culture won several prestigious international medals at the Egyphila stamp exhibition. Organized by the Egyptian Philatelic Society in Cairo from Sep. 17 to 19, the event brought together philatelic societies from across the Arab world, as well as individual collectors and enthusiasts. The Center was represented by a group of its own stamp and coin collectors.

The Qatari entries achieved impressive results and received outstanding evaluations from a panel of elite international judges. The exhibit "Postal History of Bahrain" won a Gilt medal (G), while "Postal History of Qatar: From Sheikhdom to State (1930-1963)" secured a Large Gilt medal (LV). Additionally, "History of Nejd and Hejaz Stamps (1925-1926)" earned a Large Gilt medal (LV), and "History of Libya Stamps" won a Gilt medal (V), while the exhibit "Lebanon Covers Held During World War II" was awarded a Large Gilt medal (LV).

The center aims to foster and promote the hobby of stamp and coin collecting, elevate its standards, and provide its members with the necessary conditions and opportunities to pursue this interest. The Center is also committed to participating in international and regional exhibitions organized by philatelic societies worldwide and across the region.