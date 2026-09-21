Doha Arbitration Days 2026 Highlights Qatar's Growing Role In International Dispute Resolution

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third edition of the Doha Arbitration Days 2026 opened on Saturday, bringing together a distinguished group of arbitration and dispute-resolution experts from Qatar, the region, and around the world.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, the two-day conference is being organised by the Ministry of Justice in co-operation with the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), with discussions focusing on current practical issues affecting arbitration and commercial dispute resolution.

The programme covers a range of topics, beginning with the complementary relationship between the judiciary and arbitration and extending to challenges affecting contracts, projects, supply chains, and force majeure circumstances. It also examines the development of arbitral institutions and their ability to adapt to emerging changes in the legal and business blade-->

Dr Saad Ahmed al-Muhannadi, chairman of the Qatar Branch of CIArb, said the conference represents a professional platform aimed at establishing Doha as a sustainable regional and international centre for dispute resolution. He stressed that strengthening relationships and partnerships among stakeholders would help develop arbitration and other dispute-resolution mechanisms and further support Qatar's position as a destination for arbitration.

He said achieving this vision requires continued co-operation among relevant institutions and professionals to consolidate Doha's role in arbitration and dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, Faisal Rashid al-Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, said Qatar's arbitration community initiated Doha Arbitration Days to create a forum where arbitrators, lawyers, experts and engineers can meet and exchange knowledge and professional experience. He described arbitration as a key mechanism for resolving disputes and an important component of a sound business blade-->

He noted that developing the arbitration system requires integrated infrastructure, including training arbitrators and continuing to develop the country's arbitration community. He also described arbitration as complementary to the judiciary, providing parties with an alternative mechanism for resolving disputes within the jurisdiction of arbitral institutions.

Accordingly, Sheikh Thani bin Ali al-Thani, chairman of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration, said Qatar has developed a sophisticated framework for arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. He highlighted the significance of the country's Arbitration Law issued in 2017, describing it as an important development in the sector.

He pointed to Qatar's strategic geographical location and international connectivity as factors supporting its potential to host international arbitrations. He also highlighted training programmes conducted in co-operation with Qatar University, noting that these programmes have helped qualify at least 500 arbitrators over approximately a decade, some of whom have gained international blade-->

Mubarak al-Sulaiti, chairman of the Qatar Lawyers Association, said the conference agenda addresses practical and contemporary issues relevant to arbitration. He said the association's participation as a supporting body reflects its commitment to specialised legal initiatives that facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen the presence of Qatari lawyers in arbitration and dispute resolution.

Mohamed Ladhan al-Muhannadi, Chairman of the Association of Experts and Arbitrators, said the conference could contribute to strengthening the arbitration market in the Arab world and internationally, particularly amid economic crises and regional developments that may generate commercial blade-->

Mona al-Mutawa, Vice-Chairperson of the Qatar Lawyers Association, stressed that arbitration and the judiciary are complementary rather than competitive. At the same time, Lawyer Dr Asmaa Al-Qurra Daghi described Doha Arbitration Days as an increasingly prominent professional and legal platform that brings together arbitrators, judges, lawyers, academics, and specialists.

Doha Arbitration Days 2026 CIArb QICDRC