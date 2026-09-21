BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Arrives In Meerut, To Review Grassroots-Level Preparations For 2027 UP Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Meerut, Sep 21 (IANS) Amidst preparations for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its organisational activities in Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin reached Meerut for a two-day tour of the region, where he is expected to hold strategy meets with key state leaders, prepare electoral roadmap for the 2027 elections and also review party's poll preparedness.

This marks Nabin's first visit to western Uttar Pradesh since assuming the role of National President.

During the visit, the party leadership is set to focus on reviewing organisational preparedness, spanning the booth, 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of booths), mandals, and district levels -- and engaging in direct dialogue with party workers.

Upon his arrival in Meerut on Monday, a large number of BJP workers welcomed him at the Kashi Toll Plaza. Tractors and bulldozers were also deployed by party workers as part of the welcome arrangements.

The reception featured enthusiastic slogan-shouting accompanied by traditional drums.

Following this, Nabin visited Subharti University, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary were also present.

A 'Yuva Samvad' (Youth Dialogue) was organised there to facilitate interaction with the university students. Significant enthusiasm was evident among the students on the campus regarding the event. Following the youth dialogue, Nabin attended a conference of Shakti Kendra convenors and Mandal presidents from western Uttar Pradesh, and the status of preparations at every level was reviewed.

Meetings are also lined up with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Western Uttar Pradesh.

Discussions during these meetings will centre on the state of organisation, preparations for the upcoming elections, and feedback received from the grassroots level.

Given the BJP's recent changes to its organisational structure and the appointment of district in-charges, this visit by the party's chief is also considered crucial for assessing the activity levels of the new organisational team.

Nabin's visit is not limited to large-scale events alone, he is engaging in direct dialogue with grassroots workers and office-bearers across various organisational levels.

Nabin will arrive in Saharanpur on Tuesday, the second day of his tour, where he will have a meal at the home of a BJP worker.

Subsequently, he will hold meetings with former office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and district-level organisational officials. Following this, he will visit the Shakambhari Devi Temple before returning to Delhi.