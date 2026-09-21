Assam CM Pays Tribute To Srimanta Sankardev On Janmotsav, Calls His Teachings A Guiding Force

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev on the occasion of his Janmotsav, recalling the revered saint's enduring contribution to Assamese society and his influence on the state's cultural and spiritual identity.

In a post on X, Sarma offered his obeisances to Srimanta Sankardev, describing him as a guiding light for Assamese society and invoking the traditional greeting, Joi Guru Shankar.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev's Janmotsav, I pay my obeisances to our revered Gurujona, the guiding light of Assamese society," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev continued to provide direction in efforts to build a vibrant Assam and a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

"His teachings always show us the path in our efforts to build a vibrant Assam and Viksit Bharat," he said.

Srimanta Sankardev, a 15th-16th century saint-scholar, poet, playwright and social reformer, is widely recognised for shaping Assam's religious, cultural and artistic traditions. His Ekasarana Naam Dharma movement played a significant role in the spread of devotional practices, while his contributions to literature, music, theatre and dance remain central to Assamese cultural heritage.

His legacy is particularly associated with the development of Sattriya traditions, Borgeet and Ankiya Naat, alongside the establishment of satras and naamghars that became important institutions of Assamese social and spiritual life.

Sarma's message on Janmotsav highlighted the continued relevance of Sankardev's teachings in contemporary Assam, linking the saint's vision and values with the state's aspirations for social progress and national development.

The observance of Sankardev's birth anniversary holds deep cultural significance across Assam, where devotees and communities organise religious programmes, cultural events and commemorative activities to honour his legacy.

The Chief Minister's tribute reflected the importance of Srimanta Sankardev's philosophy in Assam's public and cultural discourse, particularly in discussions surrounding the preservation of Assamese identity, social harmony and the state's future development.