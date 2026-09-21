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Moecc Honours 24 Cleaning Workers

Moecc Honours 24 Cleaning Workers


2026-09-21 04:15:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s Wildlife Protection Department organised an appreciation event to honour 24 cleaning workers for their dedicated efforts and active role in maintaining and protecting Qatar's land environment.

The event, which coincided with World Cleanup Day Sunday, highlighted the workers' contribution to keeping wild areas clean and supporting the ministry's efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

MoECC cleaning workers World Cleanup Day

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Gulf Times

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