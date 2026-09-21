Moecc Honours 24 Cleaning Workers

The event, which coincided with World Cleanup Day Sunday, highlighted the workers' contribution to keeping wild areas clean and supporting the ministry's efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.