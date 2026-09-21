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Dubai Registers 2,046 Residential-Use Rental Contracts Above Aed1million In First Eight Months Of 2026

Dubai Registers 2,046 Residential-Use Rental Contracts Above Aed1million In First Eight Months Of 2026


2026-09-21 04:15:28
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Palm Jumeirah remains among strongest hubs for high-value residential leasing, fäm Properties analysis shows Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, 21st September 2026: Dubai registered 2,046 distinct residential-use rental contracts valued at AED1 million or more during the first eight months of 2026, with their combined contract value reaching AED6.79 billion, highlighting the scale of the market's top tier.

A market analysis from fäm Properties shows that the contracts registered between 1 January and 31 August had a median annualised rent of AED1.35 million. New leases accounted for the majority of activity, with 1,423 contracts, or 69.6% of the total, compared with 623 renewals, or 30.4%.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that the median annualised rent for new leases was AED1.30 million, while renewals recorded a higher median of AED1.50 million.

One-year agreements dominated the market, accounting for 1,353 of the 2,046 contracts. Longer contracts naturally recorded lower annualised median rents because the AED1 million threshold applies to the total contract value, rather than the annual rental amount.

Villas represented the largest property category, with 951 contracts worth AED2.49 billion, at a median annualised rent of approximately AED1.12 million. Apartments accounted for another 531 contracts worth AED2.41 billion, with a median annualised rent of AED1.40 million.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, commented:“The figures underline the scale of the upper end of Dubai's rental market, while also showing how high-value contracts extend beyond individual villas and apartments into larger residential-use assets and accommodation categories.”

The Dubai Land Department residential-use classification also includes labour camps, which accounted for 520 contracts worth AED1.72 billion, at a median annualised rent of approximately AED1.84 million. Smaller categories included buildings, complex villas, staff accommodation, studios and penthouses.

Palm Jumeirah remained one of the strongest concentrations of high-value conventional residential leasing, recording 191 contracts with a median annualised rent of AED1.50 million.

NEW LEASES AGAINST RENEWALS
Lease Contracts Share Median annualised rent
New 1,423 69.6% AED 1.30m
Renewal 623 30.4% AED 1.50m

ANNUALISED RENT BY CONTRACT TERM
Term Contracts Median annualised rent
1 year 1,353 AED 1.65m
2 years 299 AED 800k
3 years 224 AED 600k
4+ years 170 AED 390k

LEADING AREAS
Area Contracts Median annualised rent
Jabal Ali Industrial First 204 AED 2.05m
Palm Jumeirah 191 AED 1.50m
Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid 117 AED 1.30m
Al Merkadh 90 AED 1.25m
Muhaisanah Second 86 AED 1.53m
Me'Aisem First 66 AED 1.75m

LEADING NAMED PROJECTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Project / Development Contracts Median annualised rent
Palm Jumeirah 106 AED 1.70m
Jumeirah Golf Estates 38 AED 1.68m
Al Barari 29 AED 1.30m
Dubai Investment Park First 28 AED 1.35m
Jumeirah Islands 25 AED 1.80m
The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences 23 AED 1.35m
IL Primo 19 AED 1.95m

Ends

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