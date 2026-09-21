Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon's Double Silver A Moment Of Pride

Indian shooter Himanshu Dhillon described his double silver medal feat at the Asian Games 2026 as a moment of immense pride, saying that winning medals for the country naturally brings an emotional feeling.

Himanshu secured silver medals in both the men's 10m air rifle team event and the men's 10m air rifle individual event at the continental event. "When you achieve something for the country, you naturally feel emotional. It is a moment of immense pride for me. In fact, this is my first individual medal at the senior international level, so holding two medals feels truly wonderful," Himanshu told ANI after his medal-winning performances.

India's Shooting Success at Asian Games

India's shooting contingent has provided an early boost to the country's campaign at the Asian Games, with shooters contributing multiple medals. India has so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze.

Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle, while India's men's 10m air rifle team also claimed silver. Himanshu and Rudrankksh Patil subsequently added silver and bronze, respectively, in the individual event.

Staying Grounded and Focused

Speaking about the responsibility that comes with shooting opening India's medal tally at major events, Himanshu said it is important to enjoy the achievements while staying focused on upcoming challenges. "There are many events, but it's important to cherish and enjoy these small moments. My father has always taught me that never let success go to your head, and never take failure to heart. So that's the approach. We have won medals, but we move forward," he said.

"We have more events and competitions remaining, and we will channel all our dedication and focus into them, staying disciplined and not getting distracted from our goals," the Indian shooter added.

A Challenging Journey and Support System

Reflecting on his journey, Himanshu said the path of an athlete is filled with challenges and credited his parents and coach Pooja Ghatkar for their support. "A sportsman's journey is never easy. There have been many ups and downs. But throughout it all, my parents and my coach, Pooja Ghatkar, supported me immensely," he said.

"Thank you, ma'am (Pooja), for always standing by me and supporting me. And as for parents, one can never truly repay what they sacrifice for their children. Hats off to them," Himanshu added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)