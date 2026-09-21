Chennai POCSO Case: CM Vijay Steps In After 9 More Girls Allege Abuse

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed the police to intensify the investigation into the POCSO case involving an 84-year-old businessman and ensure that no one connected with the case is spared.

CM Orders Probe as More Victims Come Forward

This comes after nine more minor girls reportedly gave statements alleging that the businessman sexually abused them.

Earlier last week, the Chief Minister summoned senior police officials and personally reviewed the progress of the investigation. Vijay directed the police to investigate the case from all angles, identify everyone involved and arrest those found to be connected with the offence.

A special team comprising women police Sub-Inspectors has also been formed to identify the minor girls who appear in the video.

Investigation Details and Arrests

Earlier, the Chennai City Police revealed that the businessman allegedly sexually abused seven more minor girls apart from the original complainant.

A senior officer confirmed that all seven victims have been identified and their statements have been recorded before the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases at the Madras High Court.

The accused businessman was arrested on August 29. The case was registered after police received a USB drive containing a video clip allegedly showing a minor girl being assaulted at his guest house in Teynampet.

Accused Interrogated in Prison

POCSO Special Court Judge Padma Shanmugasundaram granted three days' custody for his interrogation. Considering his age and health, he is being questioned inside Puzhal prison from 10 am to 5 pm under video recording by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad till September 20.

He was arrested along with two other alleged accused. After one survivor was found to be from a Scheduled Caste community, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been added.

Court Rejects Initial Police Report

Police initially tried to close the case, citing inability to identify the persons in the video, but the court rejected the closure report and ordered further probe. A special team led by ACP Rajalakshmi was formed, which established that the survivor was a minor in 2019 when the offence took place.

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