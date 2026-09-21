MIB Rejects Allegations Of Denying Permission To 31 Films At IDSFFK

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has rejected allegations that it denied screening permission to 31 films at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), clarifying that no film has been outright denied permission. According to the ministry, six films require more detailed synopses, while some others, based on their subjects, have been forwarded to relevant sectoral authorities for further review as part of the standard censor exemption process for festival screenings. In an official X post, the MIB shared, "Permission has not been denied to any film for screening in the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam. Six films have been requested to provide more detailed synopsis. Depending on the subject of the films, some have been sent to various sectoral authorities for their review."

Shashi Tharoor Criticises MIB

The clarification came after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for refusing screening exemptions to 31 films selected for the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), set to take place in Thiruvananthapuram. In a post on X, he described the move as "an assault on the freedom of expression" and a betrayal of India's legacy of hosting world cinema and appealed directly to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to intervene and overrule bureaucratic decisions.

"I'm shocked to learn of the denial of permission by @MIB_India for 31 films that had been selected for screening at the prestigious 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala, which is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram next week. This is not only a betrayal of India's proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of our democracy. The government risks shredding our country's already frayed image globally amongst creative artists, film-makers, writers and those who want to admire their work. @AshwiniVaishnaw please overrule the bureaucrats who have taken such an appalling decision!" he said.

Details of Withheld Films

Of the 347 titles submitted by the organiser, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting withheld censor exemption for 31 films after reviewing synopses and requesting screeners. These include 18 films from the officially selected competition and curated sections, 9 from the International Non-Fiction category, 3 from the Festival Winners section, one from the Nepal package, and one Malayalam film, Globe, which portrays tribal life in Attappady. The denied films deal with themes ranging from political dissent and caste rights to international armed conflicts. These include Sanitised Republic: Caste and Contracts, which focuses on contractual sanitation workers and caste dynamics in Delhi during COVID-19; Parliament Street, which explores public memory and history linked to the landmark location; Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, which documents life in Gaza through video calls between filmmaker Sepideh Farsi and a Palestinian photojournalist; Memories of a Window, which examines the protests in Iran captured through civilian footage; and Birds of War, which traces revolution and exile through personal Lebanese and Syrian archives. Other denied titles include Globe, Our Land, and Land of My Dreams.

Kerala Minister Condemns Decision

Kerala Minister for Culture, Cinema, and Tourism PC Vishnunadh condemned the decision, emphasising that documentaries and short films serve as critical mediums to capture diverse social perspectives. "Denying permission to screen films that have gone through such a rigorous selection process amounts to curbing the curatorial freedom of film festivals. Audiences should have the freedom to watch films and form, express, and critique their own views independently," said the Kerala Culture Minister.

Academy Appeals for Review

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has officially requested a fresh review, highlighting that delegates, jurors, and filmmakers have finalised travel plans, and distribution screening fees have already been remitted. The Academy cautioned that withholding clearances threatens to disrupt the festival schedule. The event is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 30 at Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The festival will be hosted at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in the state capital.

Lifetime Achievement Award for Nina Sabnani

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam (IDSFFK), in recognition of outstanding contributions to documentary and short filmmaking, will be presented to eminent animation filmmaker Nina Sabnani. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a sculpture and a citation. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will present the honour at the festival's closing ceremony at Kairali Theatre, Thiruvananthapuram, on 30th September 2026.

The festival will screen 10 of Nina Sabnani's distinctive films, where memory, objects and stories converge through a singular visual language. Her collaborations with traditional artists and folk storytellers have earned critical acclaim, including the National Award-winning 'We Make Images'. An animator, illustrator, researcher and educator, Nina Sabnani weaves together art, storytelling, ethnography and oral traditions. She received the National Film Award for Best Animation Film in 2016 for 'Hum Chitra Banate Hain', created alongside traditional Bhil artist Sher Singh. (ANI)

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