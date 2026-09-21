Malappuram Flash Flood: Death Toll Rises To 5, Search On For One

The death toll in the devastating flash flood at TK Colony along the Kottappuzha River in Malappuram's Pookkottumpadam has risen to five following the recovery of three more bodies during second-day operations. Search teams retrieved the bodies of two Vandoor natives and one individual from Karuvarakundu. The remains of two Tirur residents had been recovered earlier. All five bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Search continues for missing woman

Rescue teams are continuing an intensive search for Sajitha, a local woman who remains missing. The search entered its second day with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services and police, along with volunteers from Trauma Care, other voluntary organisations and local residents. Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, Aryadan Shoukath MLA, the District Collector and Nilambur Tahsildar, among others, are camping at the site and overseeing the search operations. Kumar is leading the second-day search operations.

Govt promises aid, safety measures

The State Revenue Minister said immediate steps would be taken to provide compensation and other assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. He also said that safety measures would be strengthened to prevent similar accidents in the future.

High-profile visits to accident site

Moreover, Public Works Minister P.K. Basheer visited the bodies of those who died in the accident at T.K. Colony, Nilambur, at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan is set to visit TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam today to pay his last respects to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the district around 2:30 PM.

Details of the tragedy

The flash flood hit Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam around 5 pm on Sunday. According to preliminary information, around seven people, including tourists and a local woman, were feared to have been swept away. (ANI)

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