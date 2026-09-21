Starbucks To Set Up First India GCC In Chennai, Creating 800 Jobs

Starbucks to Launch First India GCC in Chennai

US-based coffeehouse chain Starbucks is set to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, a move expected to create over 800 high-paying technology jobs in the state.

As per the release, Starbucks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. The project is expected to create 800 high-paying jobs for technology professionals, according to the state's Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.

The facility will mark Starbucks' first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India and will operate independently of its retail joint venture with Tata Consumer Products in the country.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Thiru. Anand Varadarajan said India is very important for the company. He further added,“Chennai has abundant skilled tech talent, employees here tend to stay longer with companies (less attrition), the state has excellent infrastructure, and the incentives offered by the Tamil Nadu government will help in finding new solutions and growing the business.”

Chennai Emerges as a GCC Hub

The development comes shortly after another US major announced plans to establish a GCC in Tamil Nadu. US-based healthcare and pharmacy services company Walgreens is setting up its first Global Capability Centre in India in Chennai, with plans to create over 250 high-value jobs in the first year and expand operations in the coming years.

Walgreens India Private Limited signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat. The new GCC will be located at the DLF Downtown complex in Taramani, along the newly announced OMR GCC Corridor, according to an official release.

Welcoming the move, Virudhai Magal Keerthana, Minister for Industries & Investment Promotion, Govt of Tamil Nadu said,“Partnerships like this reinforce Chennai's position as a destination for global companies to build, innovate and scale.”

“With 250+ jobs expected in the first year and further expansion planned, this investment is another strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu's technology talent, healthcare ecosystem and growing global capabilities,” she said in a social media post on X. (ANI)

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