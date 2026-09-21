Pati Patni Aur Panga 2: Divyanka Tripathi Takes A Dig At Vivek Dahiya's Family In Fun Banter

The much-awaited second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga is all set to return with a mix of humour, playful arguments and entertaining moments between popular celebrity couples. The show will premiere on Colors TV and stream on Jio Hotstar from October 10. Ahead of its premiere, a new video featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has caught fans' attention.

Divyanka Tripathi Takes a Dig at Vivek's Family

In the recently shared clip, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen dressed as characters from 10,000 BC, standing outside what appears to be a cave. The fun begins when Vivek picks up a stone and asks Divyanka to light a fire as he claims to be hungry.

Divyanka hilariously questions whether she is expected to light a fire with just one stone. She then takes a playful dig at Vivek's family, saying that they can apparently light a fire with a single stone.

Vivek immediately reacts and tells her not to bring his family into their argument. However, Divyanka continues the teasing by referring to Vivek's aunt and joking about the cave's entrance being too small despite him building such a large cave.

The couple's light-hearted nok-jhok has left fans entertained, with viewers enjoying their natural comic timing and playful chemistry.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 to Feature Popular Couples

The second season will bring several well-known celebrity couples together for a new round of fun, banter and challenges. Along with Divyanka and Vivek, the lineup includes Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, Sharad Kelkar and Kirti Gaekwad, Manoj Tiwari and Surbhi Tiwari, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, and Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami.

With the premiere approaching, fans are now looking forward to seeing more entertaining moments from their favourite couples on the show.