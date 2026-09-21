ESC 2026 Research Underscores The Burden Of PSVT, Everest Medicines' CARDAMYST(R) Offers An Out-Of-Hospital, Self-Administered Treatment Option



HONG KONG, Sept 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines announced findings from a longitudinal study describing how paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) affects patients' daily lives and quality of life in the periods between episodes. The findings are being presented in a moderated ePoster session titled“The Impact of PSVT on Patients' Daily Life and QoL in Between Episodes”. Everest Medicines acquired the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CARDAMYST(R) (etripamil), a treatment for acute PSVT episodes, in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) in March 2026. CARDAMYST(R) (etripamil) nasal spray is a novel, rapid-acting calcium channel blocker administered as needed via a convenient, portable nasal spray. It offers rapid onset of action, favorable tolerability, and the potential for at-home self-administration, enhancing patient accessibility. CARDAMYST(R) is currently the only self-administered treatment for adults with PSVT to rapidly treat episodes. The drug was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in September 2026, for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal PSVT to sinus rhythm in adults. According to clinical data, treatment effects can be observed as early as five minutes after administration, with 64% of patients achieving conversion to sinus rhythm within 30 minutes and a median time to conversion of 17 minutes. CARDAMYST(R) was generally well tolerated, with predominantly mild adverse events, and significantly reduced the need for emergency department visits. Positioned as an on-demand treatment that enables patients to take control of their heart rhythm, CARDAMYST(R) empowers patients with PSVT to better manage their condition and their lives. It has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for acute PSVT episodes from passive emergency care in hospitals to proactive self-management by patients, helping to alleviate anxiety during episodes, reduce emergency department visits and disease burden, and further improve long-term disease management and quality of life. Research presented at ESC Congress 2026 shows that PSVT is a chronic condition that continues to impact patients' quality of life, rather than simply an occasional acute emergency. Patients with PSVT experience a substantial burden between episodes, with negative impacts on anxiety, daily activities, sleep, and work. Therefore, beyond acute treatment and subsequent catheter ablation, ensuring timely and convenient treatment during an episode is also an important aspect of PSVT management. For patients experiencing recurrent PSVT episodes, further data from studies of CARDAMYST(R) provide additional clinical support. The NODE-302 study evaluated patients with recurrent PSVT episodes during long-term follow-up. Across a total of 188 episodes, the overall conversion rate within 30 minutes was 60.2%, with a median time to conversion of 15.5 minutes and a cumulative conversion rate of 75.1% within 60 minutes. The conversion rate showed a numerical upward trend across multiple episodes. A patient's response to the first episode was predictive of the response to subsequent episodes, with no evidence of diminished response with repeated use. In a patient-reported outcomes (PRO) analysis from the NODE-303 study, CARDAMYST(R) not only converted heart rhythm but also helped alleviate feelings of a racing or pounding heart and ease anxiety, with patients reporting sustained reductions from baseline in anxiety and stress related to future PSVT episodes. CARDAMYST(R) addresses the critical unmet need for acute self-treatment during PSVT episodes. By reducing the sense of losing control, it shifts the treatment focus from mere disease control to enhancing the overall patient experience. In December 2025, CARDAMYST(R) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), becoming the first and only self-administered nasal spray in more than 30 years capable of converting PSVT to sinus rhythm in adults. CARDAMYST(R) is also in Phase III clinical development for atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular response (AFib-RVR), with positive Phase II results supporting its advancement. An estimated 3 to 6 million people in China are living with PSVT. Research presented at ESC Congress 2026 further highlights the quality-of-life burden experienced by patients between episodes, while CARDAMYST(R) offers an out-of-hospital, self-administered treatment option for acute episodes. As Everest Medicines' first approved innovative therapy in the cardiovascular disease field, CARDAMYST(R) complements the Company's existing portfolio and has the potential to benefit more than 12 million patients in China, including those with PSVT and atrial fibrillation with AFib-RVR.

