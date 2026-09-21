Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Acting Executive Director Of World Food Programme
The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the World Food Programme in the areas of food security and humanitarian response. They also discussed ways to strengthen partnerships to ensure aid reaches the communities most in need.
During the meeting, Her Excellency emphasized that humanitarian diplomacy constitutes a fundamental pillar of the State of Qatar's foreign policy and international efforts, highlighting its importance in enhancing the response to crises and conflicts.
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