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AUD/USD Signal 21/09: Ahead Of Australia Jobs Data
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. Timeline: 1-2 days.
Bearish view
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200.
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