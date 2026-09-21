Phancy Ranks First Overall In IDC's Assessment Of China's AI Computing Resource Management Platforms, Receiving Full Scores In Four Key Dimensions Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (“Phancy” or“the Group”, stock code: 6682), a leading full-stack enterprise-AI cloud services platform, ranked first overall in the latest 2026 China AI Computing Resource Management Platform Technology Capability Assessment, published by International Data Corporation (“IDC”), a global technology intelligence firm.

The assessment evaluated multiple leading AI computing resource management platform providers in China and noted Phancy's industry-leading technological maturity across heterogeneous accelerator compatibility and adaptation, large-scale cluster operations, and delivery in hybrid cloud environments. Drawing on its accumulated capabilities in heterogeneous computing resource management, fine-grained GPU virtualization and agent-oriented computing services, Phancy received full scores and outperformed the industry benchmark in four out of six evaluated dimensions[1].

According to the IDC report, as AI moves into large-scale deployment, the growing adoption of AI agents is reshaping cloud infrastructure. In the meantime, AI infrastructure is evolving beyond basic computing capacity to become a core part of the enterprise technology stack, supporting digital and intelligent transformation.

Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phancy, said:“The AI industry is moving beyond the 'model race' and entering a new phase of large-scale deployment. For enterprises, the real challenge is no longer whether they can access large language models, but about how to translate agentic AI capabilities into sustained productivity while keeping costs under control and operations stable. IDC's assessment reflects the growing importance of unified management, flexible scheduling and fine-grained operations for heterogeneous computing resources. Phancy will continue to advance its capabilities in heterogeneous computing resource scheduling and agent infrastructure, helping more enterprises unlock the value of AI with greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness and reliability.”

Five Core Capabilities Behind Phancy's Vendor-Neutral Unified Management Platform

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At the core of Phancy's offering is vendor-neutral unified management software that supports large-scale training and high-concurrency inference for mainstream models across chips from over ten leading vendors[2]. Its core technological capabilities include:

Code-compatible multi-chip virtualization: Phancy supports the partitioning of a single AI accelerator across multiple workloads, enabling mainstream frameworks and inference engines, including PyTorch, TensorFlow, vLLM and SGLang, to run without changes to application code. Resource quotas help maintain stability when multiple workloads run concurrently. Three-tier resource pools and intelligent workload scheduling: Phancy's platform provides three types of resource pools: dedicated, shared and overcommitted pool. Resources can be intelligently scheduled based on four dimensions (workload priority, hardware topology, real-time load and resource requirements), enabling large-scale training and high-concurrency inference workloads to run on the same infrastructure. AI gateway and dual-track metering: The AI gateway provides unified management of model routing, API calls and audit activities. Usage is measured through both accelerator hours and token consumption, helping enterprises track costs and resource utilization from the perspectives of both resource consumption and model usage. Agent-oriented computing services: Phancy's platform turns heterogeneous computing resources into standardized services that AI agents can call on demand. These services support partitioning, reuse and elastic scaling. Combined with intelligent routing through the AI gateway, this accommodates the frequent calls and fluctuating workloads associated with AI agents, while token quotas and circuit-breaking mechanisms also help enterprises manage usage risks and costs when predefined limits are exceeded. Operations and maintenance for heterogeneous computing resources: Phancy's platform provides end-to-end observability spanning nodes, accelerators, workloads and model services. It supports fault isolation, workload rescheduling and private deployment in environments without public internet access, helping enterprises improve operational efficiency across complex heterogeneous computing environments.

The report highlighted a use case in which a Chinese policy bank significant improved resource utilization by using Phancy's three-tier resource pool architecture to manage computing resources across three data centers in two locations, while also enabling a smooth business migration.

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Looking ahead, Phancy will continue to advance its AI computing resource management platform as AI infrastructure shifts from traditional“cloud + AI” architectures toward greater cloud-native, agent-oriented integration. The Group will continue to help enterprises manage computing resources more efficiently, deploy AI across a wider range of production environments, and turn AI into sustainable business productivity at scale.

[1] The assessment evaluated platforms across six dimensions: computing resource management, computing service management, compute operations, Technical architecture, business scenario support, and delivery services. According to the IDC report, the findings are intended to help enterprises evaluate and select the platforms best suited to their needs.

[2] Phancy's platform now supports accelerators from more than ten vendors, including Ascend, Hygon DCU, Cambricon, Iluvatar CoreX, MetaX, Moore Threads, Kunlunxin, Enflame, T-Head and Biren Technology.

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About Phancy Group

Phancy Group (6682) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient“Token Factory.”

Guided by the mission of“AI for Everyone” and positioned as the“Navigator of AI,” Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in Artificial General Intelligence.