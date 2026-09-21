Qatar Urges Gulf Coordination On US-Iran Settlement Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar's prime minister has called for Gulf states to act together to restore regional stability and help secure a settlement between the United States and Iran, arguing that the war should force governments to rethink how security is organised across the Gulf.

“We are hoping this war is a wake-up call for everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Sunday at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York.“We have to act together responsibly as a region.”

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as foreign minister, said a durable arrangement would require a regional security framework bringing Gulf countries and Iran into a structure based on sovereignty, mutual restraint and assurances that no state poses a threat to another.

“Iran is our neighbour,” he said, adding that the region could not continue under the same security assumptions without a framework that included Tehran. He said the conflict had exposed vulnerabilities across the region and demonstrated the need for collective responsibility rather than isolated national responses.

The Qatari leader also said messages were being passed between Washington and Tehran, underscoring Doha's continuing role as an intermediary. Qatar has maintained channels with both sides and has been involved in efforts to reduce tensions during the conflict.

His remarks came as Gulf leaders prepared for talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The US-Iran conflict, the future of the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security are expected to figure prominently in those discussions.

Trump said on Sunday that he would probably be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN gathering. Pezeshkian is expected in New York for the General Assembly, creating a possible diplomatic opening even as Washington continues to apply pressure on Tehran.

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Iran, meanwhile, has conveyed conditions for ending the conflict through mediators, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining central to the dispute. Tehran has insisted that its demands must be addressed before normal traffic through the waterway is fully restored, while the United States has pressed for its reopening to energy exports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due to stop in Doha for consultations before travelling to New York, according to Iran's state news agency. The visit further highlighted Qatar's position as one of the principal regional channels between Tehran and Washington.

The stakes extend beyond diplomacy. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and disruptions have affected energy markets, shipping and investment decisions across the Gulf.

Qatar itself has faced the economic consequences of the conflict. At the same New York forum, QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi said difficulties moving equipment through the region could delay some expansion projects, although the company continues to advance its North Field development programme.

Sheikh Mohammed said the crisis had tested Qatar's security arrangements and supply chains, describing the upheaval as an“earthquake” for the region. He said Qatar's institutions had proved resilient but argued that national resilience alone would not be enough if the wider regional security environment remained unstable.

The prime minister's appeal reflects a broader push among Gulf governments for arrangements that reduce the risk of direct confrontation with Iran while preserving close security ties with Washington. Approaches differ among Gulf states, but the conflict has increased pressure for coordinated diplomacy on missile threats, maritime security and the protection of energy infrastructure.

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The discussions in New York are also taking place as the United States seeks greater Gulf support for its approach to Iran. Washington has stepped up sanctions pressure while signalling that diplomacy remains possible if Tehran accepts terms that address the conflict and maritime access.

Sheikh Mohammed did not set out a detailed negotiating formula, but he made clear that Qatar favours a regional structure in which Gulf states participate collectively rather than leaving security questions to bilateral dealings between Iran and individual neighbours.

Also published on Medium.