IHC Identifies Fount Trust As Ultimate Parent Arabian Post
IHC said on Monday that the change affects the legal ownership chain but does not alter its ultimate beneficial ownership, operations, strategy or business activities. Royal Group continues to exist and operate within the structure, while IHC remains governed by its board and managed by its executive team.
Under the structure outlined by the company, Pal Group of Companies remains IHC's majority shareholder, Royal Group remains the majority shareholder of Pal Group, and Fount Trust sits above Royal Group as the ultimate parent. IHC did not identify the person or people who ultimately own or control the company.
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