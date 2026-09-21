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IHC Identifies Fount Trust As Ultimate Parent Arabian Post


2026-09-21 04:08:12
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company has identified Fount Trust as its ultimate parent above Royal Group Holding LLC, formalising the ownership structure that followed an earlier restructuring.

IHC said on Monday that the change affects the legal ownership chain but does not alter its ultimate beneficial ownership, operations, strategy or business activities. Royal Group continues to exist and operate within the structure, while IHC remains governed by its board and managed by its executive team.

Under the structure outlined by the company, Pal Group of Companies remains IHC's majority shareholder, Royal Group remains the majority shareholder of Pal Group, and Fount Trust sits above Royal Group as the ultimate parent. IHC did not identify the person or people who ultimately own or control the company.

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The Arabian Post

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