Trump Widens Gulf Talks To Iraq And Jordan Arabian Post
The meeting is expected on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where leaders and senior officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council states are due to gather alongside representatives of Iraq and Jordan. Egypt may also join the discussions, according to people familiar with the diplomatic preparations.
Iran is expected to dominate the agenda, including the future course of the US-Iran conflict, Tehran's regional network of armed allies and the security of Gulf states exposed to missile, drone and maritime threats. Trump has said he wants direct input from regional partners before deciding whether to resume major military operations against Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment