Cosmo Details AED6 Billion Yas Island Development Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiCosmo Developments has launched THE WADI, a mixed-use project on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island with an estimated investment of AED6 billion and plans for 3,950 homes.
The company, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Flag Holding Group and Reportage Group, said the development will occupy about 140,700 square metres along Yas Canal. Reportage Group, which manages Cosmo Developments, will oversee the project from development and delivery through to long-term management.
THE WADI will include studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, together with commercial, recreational and sports facilities. A hotel is also included in the master plan, extending the scheme beyond housing into hospitality and leisure uses.
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