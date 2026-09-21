Gold Steadies As Markets Weigh Rates And Mideast Arabian Post
Spot gold was almost flat at about $4,379.74 an ounce in early trade, while US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.1 per cent to $4,419.40. The metal had climbed to a one-week high on Friday after oil prices eased and concerns over inflation moderated.
Trading remained sensitive to developments across the Middle East, where conflict involving the United States and Iran and attacks affecting regional energy infrastructure have kept investors focused on the risk of renewed oil-price pressure. Gold typically attracts safe-haven demand during periods of geopolitical stress, but higher energy costs can also reinforce inflation expectations and support tighter monetary policy, creating an offsetting headwind for bullion.
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