Why Are Human Remains From The Colonial Era Stored In Swiss Museums?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss museums still hold at least 4,000 human bones and other remains from the colonial era. In an interview, cultural anthropologist Konrad Kuhn explains how a country that never had colonies of its own became a hub for these sensitive collections. This content was published on September 21, 2026 - 09:00 6 minutes

I lead the Spanish-language team at SWI swissinfo, which involves ensuring the quality of our publications and making them understandable for Spanish-speaking people from more than 20 countries. I'm also part of a team of journalists specialising in foreign affairs. Explaining current events and its relations with Switzerland is an essential part of my task. Senior journalist with over 30 years of experience in investigative journalism, broadcasting, multimedia content production and social media distribution.

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Deutsch de Koloniales Erbe: Warum lagern in der Schweiz Tausende menschliche Überreste? Original Read more: Koloniales Erbe: Warum lagern in der Schweiz Tausende menschliche Überr Español es Legado colonial: ¿Por qué se conservan en Suiza miles de restos humanos? Read more: Legado colonial: ¿Por qué se conservan en Suiza miles de restos hum

For a long time, the belief that Switzerland played no part in colonial exploitation persisted because it had no overseas colonies. Historical researchExternal link tells a different story. Swiss researchers, traders and collectors were influential figures in the colonial enterprise, bringing thousands of human bones into Swiss collections.

Museums and policymakers must now grapple with the ethical, legal and logistical complexities of this legacy. Cultural anthropologist Konrad Kuhn explains the challenges Switzerland has yet to face.

More More Swiss diplomacy Human remains in museum depots force Swiss to confront colonial legacy

This content was published on Sep 21, 2026 Canton Basel City is returning the remains of three Indigenous people to Chile. At least 4,000 human remains from the colonial era are held in Swiss museums.

Read more: Human remains in museum depots force Swiss to confront colonial l