Why Are Human Remains From The Colonial Era Stored In Swiss Museums?
I lead the Spanish-language team at SWI swissinfo, which involves ensuring the quality of our publications and making them understandable for Spanish-speaking people from more than 20 countries. I'm also part of a team of journalists specialising in foreign affairs. Explaining current events and its relations with Switzerland is an essential part of my task. Senior journalist with over 30 years of experience in investigative journalism, broadcasting, multimedia content production and social media distribution.
-
More from this aut
Spanish Departm
-
Deutsch
de
Koloniales Erbe: Warum lagern in der Schweiz Tausende menschliche Überreste?
Original
Read more: Koloniales Erbe: Warum lagern in der Schweiz Tausende menschliche Überr
Español
es
Legado colonial: ¿Por qué se conservan en Suiza miles de restos humanos?
Read more: Legado colonial: ¿Por qué se conservan en Suiza miles de restos hum
For a long time, the belief that Switzerland played no part in colonial exploitation persisted because it had no overseas colonies. Historical researchExternal link tells a different story. Swiss researchers, traders and collectors were influential figures in the colonial enterprise, bringing thousands of human bones into Swiss collections.
Museums and policymakers must now grapple with the ethical, legal and logistical complexities of this legacy. Cultural anthropologist Konrad Kuhn explains the challenges Switzerland has yet to face.More More Swiss diplomacy Human remains in museum depots force Swiss to confront colonial legacy
This content was published on Sep 21, 2026 Canton Basel City is returning the remains of three Indigenous people to Chile. At least 4,000 human remains from the colonial era are held in Swiss museums.Read more: Human remains in museum depots force Swiss to confront colonial l
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment