Human Remains In Museum Depots Force Swiss To Confront Colonial Legacy

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Canton Basel City is returning the remains of three Indigenous people to Chile. For the Kawésqar community, it is an act of dignity and healing. For Switzerland, it is just the beginning: its museums hold at least 4,000 human remains from the colonial era. This content was published on September 21, 2026 - 09:00 8 minutes

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“Today, we want to apologise to you,” said Basil Thürig, co-director of the Basel Natural History Museum, during a ceremony marking the return of the remains of three people of Kawésqar origins to their descendants.

These remains were once used for race research that turned human beings into objects of study and helped legitimise racist hierarchies and colonial violence, Thürig said. Canton Basel City has now distanced itself from this past.

It is an apology for a past“for which none of those present today bears direct responsibility”, said Francisco González, the head of the Pueblo Kawésqar Foundation and the driving force behind the negotiations that led to the return of the remains. At the ceremony, held on September 10 in the cantonal parliament, he was accompanied by ten members of his Indigenous community.

Healing does not mean making demands or protesting against those who committed the acts, González said.“Neither we nor the Swiss of today have lived through this process. But we are the heirs of a history that connects us. And that is precisely what we are doing with this initiative: we are inviting people to remember – but to remember in order to heal.”

A student's discovery

A student researching the collections of the Natural History Museum Basel came across the remains of Kawésqar ancestors and alerted the Chilean foundation to their existence.

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This content was published on Sep 21, 2026 At least 4,000 human remains from the colonial era are still held in Swiss museums. A cultural anthropologist explains how this came about.

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