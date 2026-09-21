Layoffs At UN Agencies Will Affect Food Safety Worldwide
In this video series, we look at the real-world impact of these budget cuts.
One area at risk is the work that helps ensure the food we eat is safe and healthy. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) ensure safety regulations for food. But both of these UN agencies are cutting hundreds of jobs.Popular Stories Most Discussed
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