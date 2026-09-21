Hundreds Protest Trump's Attacks On Kennedy Center

MENAFN - USA Art News) Aroundmembers and supporters of the organizationformed a human chain around thein, on. Protesters held hands, sang, and demanded justice for the arts institution, surrounding barricades installed by police and a tarp covering the wall wherename was once displayed.

The event, hosted by local drag queen Tara Hoot, featured speeches from Hands Off the Arts co-founders Mallory Miller and Chris Raleigh. The organization, founded last year by former Kennedy Center staff, artists, union organizers, and allies, formed to oppose the laying off of hundreds of workers. It has also campaigned against President Trump's attempts to place his name on the center and, most recently, to close it for either a $257 million renovation or a total demolition.

During the rally, Miller and Raleigh shared their memories of the Kennedy Center and discussed the impact of President Trump's actions since he purged its board and appointed allies who then elected him board chair last year.“He came in on a wrecking ball,” Miller said over the loudspeaker, referring to the president as“the philistine in charge.”

Raleigh stated,“Trump came here to conquer us, to conquer DC, to conquer the Kennedy Center.” He then proposed a deal to the president: Trump would leave the Kennedy Center alone, reinstate its bipartisan board, and return as a paying patron. Raleigh added,“It's the best deal you're ever going to get.”

Actor Lynda Carter, known for her role as Wonder Woman in 1970s television, also attended the protest. She told the crowd,“Music and the arts is how we actually survive.”

Music played a central role in the protest at what is effectively the national performing arts center. Attendees sang“The Star-Spangled Banner,”“America the Beautiful,” and“My Country, 'Tis of Thee.” Many carried US flags, some right-side-up and some upside down, symbolizing distress. Performances were also given by the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, the Rapid Response Choir, and the DC Activist Street Band.

According to Hoot, the more than 1,000 protesters represented 42 states and seven different countries. Speakers included Don Beyer, a Democratic Representative from Virginia, and Robert C. White Jr, an at-large member of the District of Columbia council, both affirming their commitment to challenging Trump before the US midterm elections on November 3.

Following speeches and performances, protesters formed a human chain around the building. Miller explained that this symbolized“a barrier that Trump and his lackeys will have to go through to get to the Kennedy Center.”

The rally, officially named“Hands Around the Kennedy Center,” was a“nostalgia inspired event,” Miller told The Art Newspaper.“The people who have worked and played and performed at the Kennedy Center remember it as a vibrant cultural centre, and in the last 19 months, that has changed drastically thanks to Trump and his board of trustees. We thought it would be a nice idea to bring people back to the center and have that vibrant community feeling again.”

Protesters held hands, sang, wept, and cheered as passing cars on the highway across the Potomac River honked in solidarity. Signs carried by attendees included“You're No Jack Kennedy” and“ DC is not Mar-A-Lago.” One man carried three balloons depicting Trump as a diaper-clad baby, while two others operated puppets of Uncle Sam holding dollar bills over his mouth and eyes. The large turnout meant some parts of the building were encircled twice. Protesters then gathered at the front of the building and sang“This Little Light of Mine” as the event concluded and the sun set.

We previously reported:

A federal judge has again ruled the Kennedy Center cannot inscribe President Donald J. Trump's name on its facade, citing violations of prior orders.

Source: The Art Newspaper